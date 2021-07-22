Oasis Petroleum Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 4, 2021

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2021 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:



Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1052/42264

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in: 888-317-6003 Intl. Dial-in: 412-317-6061 Conference ID: 3391394



Website: www.oasispetroleum.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, August 11, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 877-344-7529 Intl. replay: 412-317-0088 Replay access: 10159032

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

September 8: Barclays CEO-Energy Power Conference

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-petroleum-schedules-second-quarter-2021-conference-call-for-august-4-2021-301339910.html

SOURCE Oasis Petroleum Inc.