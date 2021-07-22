Logo
Oasis Midstream Partners Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 4, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (Nasdaq: OMP) ("Oasis Midstream" or the "Partnership") plans to announce its Second Quarter 2021 financial and operational results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Second Quarter 2021 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1777/42273

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in:

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:

412-317-6061

Conference ID:

1763540

Website:

www.oasismidstream.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Wednesday, August 11, 2021 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:

412-317-0088

Replay access:

10159035

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.oasismidstream.com

Additionally, Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream Partners plan to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

September 8: Barclays CEO-Energy Power Conference

About Oasis Midstream Partners LP
Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a premier gathering and processing master limited partnership formed by its sponsor, Oasis Petroleum Inc. to own, develop, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets in North America that are integral to the crude oil and natural gas operations of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and are strategically positioned to capture volumes from other producers. For more information, please visit the Partnership's website at www.oasismidstream.com.

Contact:
Oasis Petroleum Inc.
Bob Bakanauskas, (281) 404-9600
Director, Investor Relations

favicon.png?sn=DA52438&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oasis-midstream-partners-schedules-second-quarter-2021-conference-call-for-august-4-2021-301339911.html

SOURCE Oasis Midstream Partners LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA52438&Transmission_Id=202107221800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA52438&DateId=20210722
