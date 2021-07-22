Logo
WP Advisors, LLC Buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Snowflake Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Energy ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WP Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Snowflake Inc, Etsy Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells iShares U.S. Energy ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WP Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WP Advisors, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WP Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wp+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WP Advisors, LLC
  1. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 704,695 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,016 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,733 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 41,514 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
  5. Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 217,561 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 562,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 269.39%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.52%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of WP Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. WP Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WP Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WP Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WP Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
