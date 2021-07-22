WP Advisors, LLC Buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Snowflake Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Energy ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF

New Purchases: ITUB, SNOW, ETSY, ABNB, AMD, VO, VB, MDY, BBD, MUFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Snowflake Inc, Etsy Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells iShares U.S. Energy ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WP Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WP Advisors, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 704,695 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,016 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 52,733 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Facebook Inc (FB) - 41,514 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 217,561 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 562,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $201.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 269.39%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.52%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $136.85 and $157.18, with an estimated average price of $148.08. The stock is now traded at around $143.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

WP Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.