Bradley Mark J. Buys Workday Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Novartis AG

- Added Positions: WDAY, RBA, ECL, DOCU, AGG, FTV, TD,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, VZ, LLY, AAPL, MA, GOOG, JNJ, DXCM, EXAS, MSFT, PG, DIS, BABA, ICE, INFO, TRMB, MDT, MKTX, CNI, SBUX, XYL, SYK, ATR, HD, ROK, WMT, BX, NKE, KMX, ZTS, FISV, ABMD, CVX, AON, IBM,
- Sold Out: NVS,
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 25,040 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,919 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 16,442 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
- DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 12,793 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,059 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53%
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Workday Inc by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $237.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 42.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Bradley Mark J. reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 42.43%. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Bradley Mark J. still held 19,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.
