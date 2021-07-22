Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: NVDA, MGC, MGK, HEZU, ITOT,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, JKE, SDY, VTEB, DGRO, IJR, IXUS, WMT, PHYS, VOO, VWO, IEMG, T,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, CVX, XOM, HD, INTC, IUSG, PM, SE, IJS, VOE, SYY, SUB,
- Sold Out: JPM,
For the details of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hubbell+strickland+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 349,811 shares, 32.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 59,408 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,943 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 97,667 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 30,169 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.8 and $152.34, with an estimated average price of $147.36. The stock is now traded at around $155.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $239.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 917 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1060.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 26,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.07%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment