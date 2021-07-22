Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: NVDA, MGC, MGK, HEZU, ITOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 349,811 shares, 32.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 59,408 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 32,943 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 97,667 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 30,169 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.8 and $152.34, with an estimated average price of $147.36. The stock is now traded at around $155.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $239.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 1060.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 26,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.07%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.