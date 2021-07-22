Busey Trust CO Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Cummins Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Kansas City Southern, Tyson Foods Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: NNN, SCHP, DEO, GSK, MMC, OKE, O, SRE, TD, WY, GSLC, GUNR, TDTT,

NNN, SCHP, DEO, GSK, MMC, OKE, O, SRE, TD, WY, GSLC, GUNR, TDTT, Added Positions: VCSH, VIAC, CMI, VCIT, GD, GOOG, MSFT, CI, XOM, HON, LH, CVX, BRK.B, IVW, AMGN, LIN, PFE, QCOM, MDT, TMO, JNJ, JPM, GS, FISV, PM, MA, MO, CSCO, C, CCI, EA, LYB, DIS, AVGO, WBA, VLO, PSX, TXN, MMP, LDOS, ABBV, NVT, WLTW, PNC, TFC, BDX, COP, EPD, EXC, EXPD, NEE, JCI, LMT, APD, VWO, VOE, AEE, AEP, ADP, DVY, PAYX, BP, IQV, MCD, ETN, TSLA, LLY, UPS, VTR, ET, WEC, LRCX,

VCSH, VIAC, CMI, VCIT, GD, GOOG, MSFT, CI, XOM, HON, LH, CVX, BRK.B, IVW, AMGN, LIN, PFE, QCOM, MDT, TMO, JNJ, JPM, GS, FISV, PM, MA, MO, CSCO, C, CCI, EA, LYB, DIS, AVGO, WBA, VLO, PSX, TXN, MMP, LDOS, ABBV, NVT, WLTW, PNC, TFC, BDX, COP, EPD, EXC, EXPD, NEE, JCI, LMT, APD, VWO, VOE, AEE, AEP, ADP, DVY, PAYX, BP, IQV, MCD, ETN, TSLA, LLY, UPS, VTR, ET, WEC, LRCX, Reduced Positions: IWB, KSU, TSN, MRK, MINT, AAPL, BAC, IWM, TIP, IBM, LOW, BIIB, CAT, DHR, GOOGL, ITW, NKE, ORCL, IVV, CBRE, CVS, COF, KO, DHI, DUK, ENB, KMB, NVDA, PWR, SO, SRCL, UNP, WMT, V, PYPL, AGR, FTV, EFA, IEFA, IWR, MTUM, QQQ, QUAL, VEA, VTEB, VYM, VYMI, XLE, XLF, T, AXP, AMT, ABC, ADM, BSX, CERN, CLX, CMP, COST, DRI, DE, DD, EMR, FDX, FHI, F, WELL, HD, MGA, MLM, MET, MS, VTRS, NEM, NOC, PPG, PPL, PRU, PSA, REGN, RMD, RY, CRM, SWKS, SNA, TRV, STLD, SYK, SYY, TJX, TSM, UNH, WRB, WM, ANTM, WFC, WHR, ZBH, ZION, RDS.B, EIM, BR, JAZZ, BX, TEL, COR, GM, INN, MPC, ALLE, ALLY, BABA, KHC, DOCU, DOW, OTIS, FPE, GLD, IEMG, IJH, IJK, IJR, MDY, OIH, QDF, VBR, VHT, VIG, VO, XLK, XLP,

IWB, KSU, TSN, MRK, MINT, AAPL, BAC, IWM, TIP, IBM, LOW, BIIB, CAT, DHR, GOOGL, ITW, NKE, ORCL, IVV, CBRE, CVS, COF, KO, DHI, DUK, ENB, KMB, NVDA, PWR, SO, SRCL, UNP, WMT, V, PYPL, AGR, FTV, EFA, IEFA, IWR, MTUM, QQQ, QUAL, VEA, VTEB, VYM, VYMI, XLE, XLF, T, AXP, AMT, ABC, ADM, BSX, CERN, CLX, CMP, COST, DRI, DE, DD, EMR, FDX, FHI, F, WELL, HD, MGA, MLM, MET, MS, VTRS, NEM, NOC, PPG, PPL, PRU, PSA, REGN, RMD, RY, CRM, SWKS, SNA, TRV, STLD, SYK, SYY, TJX, TSM, UNH, WRB, WM, ANTM, WFC, WHR, ZBH, ZION, RDS.B, EIM, BR, JAZZ, BX, TEL, COR, GM, INN, MPC, ALLE, ALLY, BABA, KHC, DOCU, DOW, OTIS, FPE, GLD, IEMG, IJH, IJK, IJR, MDY, OIH, QDF, VBR, VHT, VIG, VO, XLK, XLP, Sold Out: NBB, BBN, BIDU, CPB, CTSH, LNC, MCK, GBAB, SQ,

Champaign, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Cummins Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, National Retail Properties Inc, ONEOK Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, Tyson Foods Inc, Merck Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Busey Trust CO. As of 2021Q2, Busey Trust CO owns 321 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Busey Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/busey+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 956,335 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 410,471 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,543 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 955,348 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,788 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $129.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 298,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $237.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $288.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $22.42 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $22.78.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 30.68%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Busey Trust CO still held 41,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 36.23%. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Busey Trust CO still held 85,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.52%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Busey Trust CO still held 53,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 71.21%. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $102.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Busey Trust CO still held 5,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.06%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Busey Trust CO still held 81,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.