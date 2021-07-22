Busey Trust CO Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Cummins Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Kansas City Southern, Tyson Foods Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: NNN, SCHP, DEO, GSK, MMC, OKE, O, SRE, TD, WY, GSLC, GUNR, TDTT,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VIAC, CMI, VCIT, GD, GOOG, MSFT, CI, XOM, HON, LH, CVX, BRK.B, IVW, AMGN, LIN, PFE, QCOM, MDT, TMO, JNJ, JPM, GS, FISV, PM, MA, MO, CSCO, C, CCI, EA, LYB, DIS, AVGO, WBA, VLO, PSX, TXN, MMP, LDOS, ABBV, NVT, WLTW, PNC, TFC, BDX, COP, EPD, EXC, EXPD, NEE, JCI, LMT, APD, VWO, VOE, AEE, AEP, ADP, DVY, PAYX, BP, IQV, MCD, ETN, TSLA, LLY, UPS, VTR, ET, WEC, LRCX,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, KSU, TSN, MRK, MINT, AAPL, BAC, IWM, TIP, IBM, LOW, BIIB, CAT, DHR, GOOGL, ITW, NKE, ORCL, IVV, CBRE, CVS, COF, KO, DHI, DUK, ENB, KMB, NVDA, PWR, SO, SRCL, UNP, WMT, V, PYPL, AGR, FTV, EFA, IEFA, IWR, MTUM, QQQ, QUAL, VEA, VTEB, VYM, VYMI, XLE, XLF, T, AXP, AMT, ABC, ADM, BSX, CERN, CLX, CMP, COST, DRI, DE, DD, EMR, FDX, FHI, F, WELL, HD, MGA, MLM, MET, MS, VTRS, NEM, NOC, PPG, PPL, PRU, PSA, REGN, RMD, RY, CRM, SWKS, SNA, TRV, STLD, SYK, SYY, TJX, TSM, UNH, WRB, WM, ANTM, WFC, WHR, ZBH, ZION, RDS.B, EIM, BR, JAZZ, BX, TEL, COR, GM, INN, MPC, ALLE, ALLY, BABA, KHC, DOCU, DOW, OTIS, FPE, GLD, IEMG, IJH, IJK, IJR, MDY, OIH, QDF, VBR, VHT, VIG, VO, XLK, XLP,
- Sold Out: NBB, BBN, BIDU, CPB, CTSH, LNC, MCK, GBAB, SQ,
For the details of Busey Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/busey+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Busey Trust CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 956,335 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 410,471 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,543 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 955,348 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,788 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Busey Trust CO initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.07 and $50, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $145.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Busey Trust CO initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $129.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Busey Trust CO added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 298,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $237.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Busey Trust CO added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $288.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $46.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $22.42 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $22.78.Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.Sold Out: Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus (GBAB)
Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $24.05.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 30.68%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Busey Trust CO still held 41,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 36.23%. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Busey Trust CO still held 85,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.52%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Busey Trust CO still held 53,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 71.21%. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $102.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Busey Trust CO still held 5,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Busey Trust CO reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.06%. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Busey Trust CO still held 81,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Busey Trust CO. Also check out:
1. Busey Trust CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. Busey Trust CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Busey Trust CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Busey Trust CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment