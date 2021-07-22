Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

- New Purchases: PDBC, SPEM, SPLG, VNQ, VGK, IEFA,
- Added Positions: JKG, SPSM, IVOL, VONG, IEF, IVV, IVE, SPIB, IJH, IJK, SHY, GOVT, IVW, QQQ, MBB, IJJ, BIV, IEI, MDY, IJT, AGZ, HYG, EFA, SHV,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, AGG, VUG, VEA, VTV, BNDX, SPYV, BSV, VTI, IWF, XLB, VWO, IWR, VMBS, BLV, IWY, VB, IWM, IWX, VGSH, GSLC, SCHD, TDIV, VIG, IJS,
- Sold Out: ROK,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 95,941 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,875 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 133,498 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,254 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.29%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 194,347 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 87,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 34,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 38,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 22,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 287.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 108,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 703.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 41,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 662.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 286.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 24,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 191.72%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 15,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Also check out:
