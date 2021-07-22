Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pacific Financial Group Inc Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Pacific Financial Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Financial Group Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 95,941 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,875 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 133,498 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,254 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.29%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 194,347 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 87,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 34,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 38,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $104.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 22,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 287.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 108,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 703.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 41,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 662.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 286.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 24,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 191.72%. The purchase prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 15,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider