Bank Of Hawaii Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

- New Purchases: EXPE, ROKU, CRWD, TXT, AZO, KMI, TWLO, VLO, FLGE, NOC,
- Added Positions: VYM, VYMI, VWO, ESGU, AGG, MGM, GOOG, FIVN, LAD, ADBE, IEMG, ALGN, SNAP, LYV, INTU, ETN, AMAT, RNG, TDG, MUB, CTAS, VTR, ERJ, MDT, NVDA, RDS.A, CVNA, BSV, BNDX, CB, BIV, BLV, USFD, USB, TSN, TSM, SAP, PINS, PYPL, HRC, FE, CME,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, AMD, AAPL, DKNG, VTV, FLOT, IXUS, SHW, NKE, TMUS, QCOM, DHR, T, IJR, CRM, ABT, ABBV, BABA, GOOGL, AEP, BMY, CPB, D, EXC, FISV, GIS, HIG, HE, HD, HHC, IJH, JNJ, KMB, MRK, NGG, PPL, PG, SRE, SBNY, SBUX, TMO, VGSH, VOD, ABB, ALEX, AXP, BUD, AZN, ADP, BCE, BMO, BK, BRK.B, BTI, CVS, CM, CVX, KO, CMA, COP, CFR, CMI, DE, DIS, DUK, DD, EMR, ENB, ETR, FB, FITB, FLS, GD, GILD, HOG, IBM, IP, IVW, JPM, KR, LLY, LOW, MTB, MA, MCD, MDLZ, NEM, NEE, NVS, PNC, PM, RF, SNY, SCHW, SON, SO, SU, SYY, TJX, TGT, MMM, TTE, TRV, UL, UPS, BND, VZ, VIAC, WY, ZION, PNR, TEL, NXPI, APD, Y, ALL, AMGN, APH, BKR, BOH, BLK, BKNG, CSCO, C, COST, CCI, XOM, FDX, FRC, F, FBHS, GS, HPQ, HBAN, IVE, IWM, K, KHC, MGA, MCK, TAP, MS, PEP, PSX, DGX, RY, SPGI, STT, TRP, TXN, UBER, UNH, VFC, VOE, WMT, ZBRA, ACN,
- Sold Out: VAR, DISCK, NFLX, TSLA, SPG, ED, DXCM, OXY, MU, KEY, ZTS, LVS, BR, GWW, ECL, CTVA, COLM,
For the details of BANK OF HAWAII's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+hawaii/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF HAWAII
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,696,916 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 288,469 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,360,022 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 229,127 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 289,879 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $160.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $420.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)
Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1593.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $405.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 584,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 386,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 105.80%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 273.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2666.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 216.04%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $193.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF HAWAII. Also check out:
1. BANK OF HAWAII's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OF HAWAII's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OF HAWAII's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OF HAWAII keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment