Bank Of Hawaii Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Bank Of Hawaii (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Expedia Group Inc, MGM Resorts International, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, T-Mobile US Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Hawaii. As of 2021Q2, Bank Of Hawaii owns 254 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF HAWAII's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+hawaii/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK OF HAWAII
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,696,916 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 288,469 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,360,022 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 229,127 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 289,879 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $160.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $420.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1593.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $405.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 584,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 386,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 105.80%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 273.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2666.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 216.04%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $193.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK OF HAWAII. Also check out:

1. BANK OF HAWAII's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK OF HAWAII's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK OF HAWAII's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK OF HAWAII keeps buying

