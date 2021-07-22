Bank Of Hawaii Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: EXPE, ROKU, CRWD, TXT, AZO, KMI, TWLO, VLO, FLGE, NOC,

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Expedia Group Inc, MGM Resorts International, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, T-Mobile US Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Hawaii. As of 2021Q2, Bank Of Hawaii owns 254 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,696,916 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 288,469 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,360,022 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 229,127 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 289,879 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $160.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $420.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1593.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $405.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 52.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 584,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.84%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 386,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 105.80%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 273.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2666.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 216.04%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $193.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Bank Of Hawaii sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.