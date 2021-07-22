Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys Olo Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Red Cat Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc

New Purchases: OLO, BQ73, VSEC, PAYA, SNOW, GWRE,

Madison, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Olo Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Red Cat Holdings Inc, VSE Corp, Paya Holdings Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 67,668 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,317 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,463 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% Visa Inc (V) - 55,168 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 43,096 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 110,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Red Cat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.91, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 367,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VSE Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 47,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.