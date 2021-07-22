Logo
Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys Olo Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Red Cat Holdings Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Madison, WI, based Investment company Wisconsin Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Olo Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Red Cat Holdings Inc, VSE Corp, Paya Holdings Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wisconsin+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 67,668 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,317 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,463 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 55,168 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 43,096 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 110,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Red Cat Holdings Inc (BQ73)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Red Cat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.91, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 367,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VSE Corp (VSEC)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in VSE Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $150.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 47,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
