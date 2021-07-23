Logo
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

New safety and efficacy data from both retrospective and prospective studies of the OMNI Surgical System and a prospective study of the TearCare System to be presented

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. ( SGHT), a growth-stage medical device company focused on addressing the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, today announced that data from multiple retrospective and prospective clinical studies of the OMNI® Surgical System and TearCare® System will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting. The in-person conference will take place July 23-27 in Las Vegas.

A total of five papers have been accepted for presentation. Details of the presentations are as follows (all times are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)):

Saturday, July 24

Session Title: “Efficacy of Ab Interno Canaloplasty Followed by Trabeculotomy in Pseudophakic Eyes with Open-Angle Glaucoma”
Session: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)
Presenter: Adam Bleeker, O.D.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf CD
Time: 1:30 PM

Session Title: “Ab Interno Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy in Pseudophakic Eyes with Mild-Moderate Open Angle Glaucoma: Prospective Multicenter Trial (ORION)”
Session: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)
Presenter: Mark J. Gallardo, M.D.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf CD
Time: 2:00 PM

Session Title: “Novel Blink-Assisted Meibomian Gland Procedure for Safe and Effective Treatment of Dry Eye: A Prospective, Masked, Multicenter Trial (CHEETAH)”
Session: Ocular Surface
Presenter: David Wirta, M.D.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf EF
Time: 2:11 PM

Session Title: “Effect of Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy on Intraocular Pressure in Eyes with Open Angle Glaucoma Undergoing Phacoemulsification”
Session: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS)
Presenter: Arkadiy Yadgarov, M.D.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf CD
Time: 2:30 PM

Sunday, July 25

Session Title: “Canaloplasty Plus Trabeculotomy with Cataract Surgery for Mild-Moderate Open Angle Glaucoma: Prospective Clinical Trial Results (GEMINI)”
Session: Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) II
Presenter: Mark F. Pyfer, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Location: MBCR - Level 2, Surf EF
Time: 10:10 AM

About Sight Sciences
Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences develops and commercializes intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI® Surgical System and the TearCare® System. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.
© 2021 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used herein, words including “anticipate,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Sight Sciences’ current expectations and various assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, Sight Sciences may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its registration statements on Form S-1, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Sight Sciences may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Sight Sciences’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release

Media contact:
Shay Smith
Health+Commerce
707.971.9779
[email protected]

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
[email protected]

