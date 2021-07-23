Caribou Biosciences Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 19,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Caribou. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses payable by Caribou, are expected to be $304.0 million. In addition, Caribou has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol “CRBU.” The offering is expected to close on or about July 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Citigroup, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with devastating diseases by applying the company’s proprietary chRDNA technology toward the development of next-generation, genome-edited allogeneic immune cell therapies. The company is developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The therapies target cell surface antigens for which autologous CAR-T cell therapeutics have previously demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept as well as additional emerging targets.

