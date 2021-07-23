Xai Octagon Fr & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) President & CEO Theodore J Brombach Bought $250,750 of Shares

President & CEO of Xai Octagon Fr & Alt Income Term Trust (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Theodore J Brombach (insider trades) bought 29,500 shares of XFLT on 07/21/2021 at an average price of $8.5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $250,750.
