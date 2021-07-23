Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, ASML Holding NV, Kilroy Realty Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: ASML, NIO, PYPL, DOCU, WKHS, TWLO, SFM, AMT, AZRE, FLEX, MRVL, ZS, AWK, BNTX, TWST, PACB, TBIO, QS, WMS, ARCT, PSNL, INO, PRMW, ARRY, NSTG, PRLB, CVAC, ATHX, PSTI,

ASML, NIO, PYPL, DOCU, WKHS, TWLO, SFM, AMT, AZRE, FLEX, MRVL, ZS, AWK, BNTX, TWST, PACB, TBIO, QS, WMS, ARCT, PSNL, INO, PRMW, ARRY, NSTG, PRLB, CVAC, ATHX, PSTI, Added Positions: HPP, KRC, VNO, SCS, NVTA, EDIT, SWCH, BEPC, HASI, HRZN, CRSP, TILE, BYND, CSIQ, NGVC, JKS, OLED, PLD, SKM, TXG, PSTG, QTS, BMI, EXTR, CREE, MLHR, FSLR, PFPT, ITRI, MWA, SPLK, AEIS, VEON, MAXN, CWT, LITE, BOX, ARE, HAIN, ILMN, EQIX, TPIC, IRM, OMCL, ORA, MCHP, ICHR, ADI, EXAS, IBM, PHG, DLR, SPWR, UCTT, ABB, AKAM, VRTX, TREX, QCOM, SCHN, SGEN, BRKS, BLUE, CONE, MU,

HPP, KRC, VNO, SCS, NVTA, EDIT, SWCH, BEPC, HASI, HRZN, CRSP, TILE, BYND, CSIQ, NGVC, JKS, OLED, PLD, SKM, TXG, PSTG, QTS, BMI, EXTR, CREE, MLHR, FSLR, PFPT, ITRI, MWA, SPLK, AEIS, VEON, MAXN, CWT, LITE, BOX, ARE, HAIN, ILMN, EQIX, TPIC, IRM, OMCL, ORA, MCHP, ICHR, ADI, EXAS, IBM, PHG, DLR, SPWR, UCTT, ABB, AKAM, VRTX, TREX, QCOM, SCHN, SGEN, BRKS, BLUE, CONE, MU, Reduced Positions: TSLA, DQ, ENPH, NVDA, MRNA, SQ, ANET, CDNS, T, FTNT, TSM, POWI, ADSK, AMAT, LRCX, PANW, SWKS, ANSS, CCI, AAPL, STM, MPWR, SEDG, XYL, NTLA, ZEN, GRMN, TEAM,

TSLA, DQ, ENPH, NVDA, MRNA, SQ, ANET, CDNS, T, FTNT, TSM, POWI, ADSK, AMAT, LRCX, PANW, SWKS, ANSS, CCI, AAPL, STM, MPWR, SEDG, XYL, NTLA, ZEN, GRMN, TEAM, Sold Out: GOOG, TER, STX, BABA, UNFI, XPER, CLDR, KNDI, BIDU, SWIR, GILD, AMRC, CWCO, LPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, ASML Holding NV, Kilroy Realty Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Steelcase Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 70,514 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.86% JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 52,412 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.06% Switch Inc (SWCH) - 113,441 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.80% SunPower Corp (SPWR) - 77,757 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) - 81,654 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.63%

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $729.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 22,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 70,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $405.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 296.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 81,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 266.15%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 27,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 274.32%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 37,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 183.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 129,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 237.01%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 49,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 193.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 56.99%. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $649.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 2,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 65.45%. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.83%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 40.78%. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $178.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 8,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 47.83%. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 7,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 39.6%. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 7,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $260.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 5,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.