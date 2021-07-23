Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, ASML Holding NV, Kilroy Realty Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, ASML Holding NV, Kilroy Realty Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Green Alpha Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, ASML Holding NV, Kilroy Realty Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Steelcase Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+alpha+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC
  1. Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 70,514 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.86%
  2. JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 52,412 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.06%
  3. Switch Inc (SWCH) - 113,441 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.80%
  4. SunPower Corp (SPWR) - 77,757 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%
  5. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) - 81,654 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.63%
New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $729.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 22,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 70,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $308.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $405.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 296.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 81,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 266.15%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 27,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 274.32%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 37,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 183.12%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 129,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 237.01%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 49,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 193.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $37.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Sold Out: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 56.99%. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $649.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 2,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp by 65.45%. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.83%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 40.78%. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $178.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 8,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 47.83%. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 7,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 39.6%. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 7,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Square Inc (SQ)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 25.58%. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $260.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC still held 5,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Alpha Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider