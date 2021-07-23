Medallion Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Form a Partnership to Utilize the Medallion Monazite Process in Southeastern Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Australian private company ACDC Metals Pty Ltd (“ACDC”) to form a partnership to utilize Medallion’s proprietary process to extract rare earth elements from monazite (the “Medallion Monazite Process”) in southeastern Australia.



The Medallion Monazite Process is a proprietary method that enables sustainable extraction of rare earth elements (“REE”) from mineral sand monazite. Monazite is a rare earth phosphate mineral globally available as a by-product from heavy mineral sand mining operations. Medallion recently published the positive findings of a Techno-Economic Assessment (“TEA”) which provides the engineering and economic foundation for commercializing the Medallion Monazite Process. This includes seeking both operational and licencing opportunities with qualified partners in mineral sand monazite rich jurisdictions.

ACDC is securing the right to acquire three historical non JORC/NI43-101 compliant mineral sand resource properties and other exploration assets in Victoria (Australia), to potentially underpin a supply of monazite suitable for the Medallion Monazite Process. ACDC is planning to complete an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) upon the Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) within 12 months.

ACDC Managing Director Mr. Andrew Shearer commented, “ACDC recognizes the potential value add available to shareholders and stakeholders by the extraction of rare earth elements from mineral sand monazite. In partnering with Medallion Resources, we believe we have accessed the right technology at the right time, allowing us to be fast to market as REE prices rise and the market expands. We are excited to play a role to improve supply security and reduce environmental impact of rare earth element production.”

“We are very pleased to have signed this LOI with ACDC so soon after completion of the TEA,” said Mark Saxon, President and CEO. “ACDC is acquiring monazite-rich mineral sand resources in the Murray Basin, one of the world’s premier mineral sand provinces. By bringing together these resources with Medallion’s processing technology we see a great synergy to produce REEs. The Medallion Monazite Process and LAD Chromatography provides the opportunity for maximum value add while minimizing environmental footprint of REE extraction and separation.”

The LOI outlines various terms and conditions that will form the basis of a binding contract (the “Binding Contract”) that will be executed by the parties, subject to mutual due diligence. The LOI provides ACDC with the exclusive right to construct a mineral sand monazite refinery in southeastern Australia utilizing the Medallion Monazite Process, and the right to sub-license the Ligand Assisted Displacement (“LAD”) Chromatography process for REE separation.

In compensation, Medallion shall receive a significant allocation of pre-IPO shares of ACDC, transferable rights to contribute funding to ACDC at seed and IPO stages, milestone payments and a royalty on successful operation of the refinery. Medallion will issue additional press releases related to the final legal and commercial structure within the Binding Contract as it becomes available. The Binding Contract is subject to regulatory approval. Investors are cautioned that the LOI is non-binding, and there is no guarantee that the parties will enter into the Binding Contract, or that the transactions contemplated in this press release will be completed.

Medallion Resources (TSX-V: MDL; MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. Furthermore, Medallion has recently licensed an innovative REE separation technology from Purdue University which can be utilized by Medallion and sub-licensed by Medallion to third party REE producers.

REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing and the safe management of waste materials. Medallion utilizes Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision making.

More about Medallion (TSX-V: MDL; MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at medallionresources.com.

