DoubleVerify Continues CTV Verification Leadership, Earning MRC Accreditation for CTV Fully On-Screen, Video Filtering & Additional New Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DoubleVerify Continues CTV Verification Leadership, Earning MRC Accreditation for CTV Fully On-Screen, Video Filtering & Additional New Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that the company has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for video filtering, benchmarks, and connected TV (CTV) fully on-screen and completion metrics.

“Earning MRC accreditations for industry-first solutions across CTV and video environments, where investments continue to surge, reinforces our mission to help make the digital ad ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, by providing superior media quality and performance solutions to our global brand customers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “These new accreditations help us give advertisers continued clarity and confidence in their digital investments.”

The newly accredited DV solutions include:

  • CTV Fully-On Screen metrics: This+capability measures whether all pixels were in view, if the TV screen was off and quartile completion, providing valuable insights where viewability technology is not yet supported. DV’s fully on-screen completion measurement offers unique components that address current viewability challenges for CTV advertisers.
  • Video Filtering: This innovative solution is part of DV+Video+Complete, which enables advertisers to holistically measure campaign quality and maximize brand protection across all video environments and devices, including CTV, mobile and desktop. Video filtering prevents ads from being served, even in environments where standard video blocking technology is not available. MRC accreditation demonstrates this DV reported metric is valid, reliable and effective.
  • Benchmarks: Accreditation for DV’s benchmarks indicates MRC approval of these cross-industry performance metrics that compare a brand’s performance with others in a specific vertical or across all measured traffic.

In addition to first-time accreditations, the MRC granted continued accreditation for display and digital video impressions, viewable impressions and IVT (invalid traffic) in desktop, mobile web, mobile application and CTV environments; and viewable impressions, as well as property-level ad verification metrics, within desktop, mobile web and mobile application environments.

The continuation of DV’s MRC accreditation, and first-time accreditations for the DoubleVerify metrics noted above, underscores that DV continues to innovate and introduce new products, while adhering to the highest standards within the industry.

“DoubleVerify’s participation in the MRC’s accreditation process since 2013 has demonstrated its capabilities in keeping pace with evolving industry trends, such as with this most recent expansion of its accredited metric offerings in the CTV environment,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. “But most importantly, it has served to illustrate DV’s commitment to helping marketers better protect their digital ad spend, wherever those ads may appear.”

DV first received MRC accreditation in February 2013 for its impression quality suite of services and desktop display viewability. In 2015, it was accredited by the MRC for desktop video ad viewability and invalid traffic for desktop and mobile web. In 2017, DV received accreditation for its detection of invalid traffic within mobile apps. Last year, the company received MRC accreditation of impression measurement in CTV and also received accreditation for third-party+integrated+measurement+on+Facebook.

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact [email protected].

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210723005034r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005034/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment