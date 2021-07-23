Sigilon Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sigilon Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company selected for oral presentation on mucopolysaccharidosis-1 (MPS-1), demonstrating potential of SIG-005 to provide sustained production of active human alpha-L-iduronidase in a preclinical model

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (

SGTX, Financial), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today reported results from several ongoing preclinical studies in the rare lysosomal diseases MPS-1, MPS-2, and MPS-6. Three scientific abstracts were selected for presentation—including an oral presentation on MPS-1—during the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases (MPS 2021), which is being held virtually from July 23-25.

MPS-1 is a rare genetic disorder resulting from defects in the gene that encodes alpha-L-iduronidase (IDUA), an enzyme that breaks down glycosaminoglycans (GAGs). Eventually the progressive accumulation of GAGs results in multi-organ involvement.

“Despite approved therapies for MPS-1, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and enzyme replacement therapy, patients experience high treatment burden and long-term disease progression,” said Rogerio Vivaldi M.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigilon. “While still early in its development, we are highly encouraged by these results with SIG-005, which demonstrated active IDUA production for up to 6 months in vitro and in vivo, and a dose-response relationship with tissue GAG clearance in the MPS-1H mouse model.”

Sigilon recently filed a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the United Kingdom for SIG-005 in MPS-1 and anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and a CTA in the United States and Brazil, respectively. If approved, Sigilon expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SIG-005 in patients with MPS-1 in the second half of 2021.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Oral Presentation

Title: “SIG-005: Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for MPS-1”
Date/Time: Friday, July 23rd at 12:25 PM EDT
QA Session: 12:35 PM EDT

E-Poster Presentations

Title: “SIG-018: novel encapsulated non-viral cell-based therapy for MPS-2”
Date: Friday, July 23rd
QA Session: 1:30-2:30 PM EDT

Title: “Development of a novel encapsulated non-viral cell-based therapy for MPS-6”
Date: Friday, July 23rd
QA Session: 1:30-2:30 PM EDT

For more information and to access the presentations and Q&A sessions, please visit the MPS 2021 meeting virtual platform. The presentations will also be made available on the “Presentations” page of the “Science” section of the Sigilon corporate website at www.sigilon.com following the presentations.

Additionally, please visit Sigilon’s booth in the virtual exhibit hall to learn more about the Company’s technology and commitment to patients and caregivers.

About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal diseases and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including the results and potential benefits of our preclinical studies, the timing for our regulatory submissions for SIG-005 and the timing for initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SIG-005. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, that we have incurred significant losses since inception and our need for additional funding; the SLTx platform consists of novel technologies that are not yet clinically validated for human therapeutic use; that we have only any results from the testing of any of our product candidates in clinical trials and any favorable preclinical results are not predictive of results that may be observed in clinical trials; we may be unable to obtain and maintain patent protection and other intellectual property rights for SIG-001 or any other product candidates and for our SLTx platform, or the scope of the patent and other intellectual property protection obtained may not be sufficiently broad; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Investor Contact
Rob Windsor
Sigilon Therapeutics, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
617-586-3837

Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
Solebury Trout
[email protected]
914-450-0349

ti?nf=ODI4NTU3MCM0MzExMzU5IzIxODExMTk=
8c8692e0-ebdf-44f1-ba06-2e181b7b6006

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment