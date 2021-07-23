Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP)'s Lifted Made Subsidiary Launches a Unique Product Called Urb Rocks, Pop Crystals Infused With 15 mg of Hemp-Derived Delta-9-THC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP)'s Lifted Made Subsidiary Launches a Unique Product Called Urb Rocks, Pop Crystals Infused With 15 mg of Hemp-Derived Delta-9-THC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) today announced that its subsidiary Lifted Made has begun selling a unique product called Urb Rocks, flavored popping crystals infused with 15 mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC that explode with flavor in a consumer’s mouth. This exciting new addition to Lifted Made’s award-winning flagship brand Urb Finest Flowers is available for sale at www.LiftedMade.com, and through distributors nationwide.

Urb Rocks come in packets containing two formulations: AM Poppin’ for morning consumption that contain 15 mg of delta-9-THC plus caffeine, and PM Poppin’ for evening consumption that contain 15 mg of delta-9-THC plus melatonin, and gaba; both blends also utilize sunflower lecithin for rapid absorption and fast onset. Urb Rocks AM Poppin’ have a strawberry lemonade flavor; the Urb Rocks PM Poppin’ have a Blue Razz flavor. Each packet of Urb Rocks contains less than 0.3% delta-9-THC on a dry weight basis. The MSRP of a box of Urb Rocks containing 30 packets is $180, and can be purchased as a single packet (2 servings) for $6.

Nick Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and COO of Acquired Sales Corp., stated, “We’ve worked diligently over the years to stay innovative and utilize all aspects of the hemp plant. Urb Rocks is a revolutionary method to use cannabinoids sublingually for optimum results for the consumer. We are very confident that this product could have a massive impact on the industry and help continue to push forward the emerging hemp market.”

William C. “Jake” Jacobs, the President and CFO of both Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp., stated, “It is difficult to overstate our excitement about the direction of our business, considering Lifted Made’s outstanding 2021 year to date, Lifted Made’s launching of Urb Rocks today, Lifted Made’s previously announced agreement with Nepa Wholesale Inc. (www.1nepa.com) to exclusively distribute Urb Finest Flowers’ new custom disposable devices in Florida which could generate up to $19,656,000 in gross revenue for Lifted Made over the initial three year term of the agreement, and Acquired Sales Corp.’s previously announced signing of a letter of intent (the closing of which is subject to a number of conditions) to acquire Savage Enterprises, maker of the award-winning delta-8-THC and delta-10-THC brand Delta Effex (www.DeltaEffex.com), CBD brand Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), e-liquid brand Vape 100 (www.vape100.co), and premium kratom and kava-based products brand Zen Panda. And in conjunction with Savage Enterprises, we are actively in discussions regarding other potential mergers. Full throttle!”

About Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp.
Lifted Made was founded in 2014 by CEO Nicholas S. Warrender. Lifted Made is a leading manufacturer of hemp and hemp-derived products. Urb Finest Flowers is Lifted Made’s flagship, award-winning brand. In February 2020, Lifted Made became a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX ticker symbol AQSP). Lifted Made’s products can be purchased online at www.LiftedMade.com.

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX ticker symbol AQSP) is focused upon investing in rapidly growing companies that manufacture and sell branded hemp-derived cannabinoid products (e.g. delta-8-THC, delta-10-THC, THCV, THCO, CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBN, CBD), e-liquid, disposable nicotine vapes, kratom and kava products. In February, 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) (www.LiftedMade.com), now located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH (www.GETFR3SH.com), and a 50% membership interest in LftdXSvg LLC, which plans to sell hemp-derived products containing THCV. AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon. Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the growth and profitability strategies, and future products and plans of Lifted Made, SmplyLifted LLC, LftdXSvg LLC, Acquired Sales Corp., Savage Enterprises and related entities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies’ operations or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in Acquired Sales Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made
Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO
Phone: 224-577-8148
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.LiftedMade.com

Acquired Sales Corp.
Attn: William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President and CFO
Phone: 847-400-7660
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c897e7e-ecd2-48b9-a7eb-83f2c2e5ef91

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65c54668-6200-4844-aa67-d0f396a9faf3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/598d082a-b410-452e-b582-12653704cc7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69385c5f-c49b-4bbc-bb9b-b08546a28a43


ti?nf=ODI4NTYyNCM0MzExMTc2IzIxMjUzMzg=
ebcfd894-88cd-4b49-8559-da9d18c8d0cb
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment