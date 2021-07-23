Verano Affiliate to Open Zen Leaf Dispensary in Philadelphia

Zen Leaf Philadelphia to become the Company’s 11 th affiliated, fully operational dispensary in Pennsylvania, and 79 th nationwide across its active, 11-state footprint. Philadelphia is the sixth-most-populous city in the U.S., with an extended metro-area that is home to over 6 million residents.

Verano continues to develop this core market and plans to open its 12th affiliated Pennsylvania dispensary next week. The Healing Research Center in Pittsburgh will open on Friday, July 30, and the Company’s affiliates expect to open at least two additional dispensaries in the state during the remainder of 2021.

CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the opening of its 11th affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania; this Zen Leaf-branded dispensary is located at 2504 Welsh Road in the Tremont Shopping Center in a vibrant retail corridor of Northeast Philadelphia. This location typically sees steady traffic of over 60,000 cars per day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.



“The new Verano-affiliated Zen Leaf dispensary in Philadelphia enables us to reach and serve a much larger patient-base in Pennsylvania’s most populous city,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and CEO. “Pennsylvania is a core focus for Verano and we are pleased with the continued development in one of the country’s largest medical cannabis markets, which could soon be poised for adult-use legislation.”

Zen Leaf Philadelphia is the first to open of three permitted dispensary locations tied to the Company’s affiliate, NSE Pennsylvania. Zen Leaf offers a wide range of premium medical marijuana products including concentrates, vaporizers and flower. Customers may pre-order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com for same day, in-store pick up.

The new Zen Leaf location will open to patients on July 23rd at 9:00 a.m. local time. Regular business hours are 9:00am – 8:00pm, Monday through Saturday, and 9:00am – 6:00pm on Sunday.

Verano is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes 10 production facilities comprising approximately 832,000 square feet of cultivation (including a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Massachusetts nearing completion of construction). Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

