China Liberal Appoints Two New Independent Directors to its Board

BEIJING, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that the addition of two new independent board members to its board of directors (the "Board"). Effective as of July 20, 2021, the appointments expand the Company's Board from five to seven members with the additions of Mr. Wandong Chen and Ms. Xinyu Deng.

Mr. Chen has over 17 years of experience in accounting and finance. Mr. Chen has served as a partner at Moore Stphens Da Hua CPAs since December 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Chen served as the deputy general manager at Beijing De He CPAs from May 2010 to November 2016. Mr. Chen received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Harbin University of Commerce in 2000.

Ms. Deng has served as the chief general counsel at Baomihua.com, a China-based media company since September 2010. Prior to that, Ms. Deng served as a lawyer at Beijing Mingtai Law Firm from May 2009 to August 2010 and a lawyer at Yingke Law Firm from January 2005 to April 2009. Ms. Deng received her bachelor's degree in law from Peking University in 2001.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairperson and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "It is our great pleasure to welcome Mr. Wandong Chen and Ms. Xinyu Deng joining our Board as independent directors. They bring significant leadership experience and considerable track records of success in compliance and financial field for China-based enterprises. I am confident that their exceptional expertise and great insights will make tremendous contributions to the Company's inner control, further strengthen our industry position, and empower our growth. We look forward to seeing their fresh perspectives and insights, and working closely with them in the future."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

