Volta Charging Announces New Station Installation in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), announced today that it has further extended its market penetration with the installation of new charging stations at Giant Food in Maryland. The exact address of these charging stations is 5700 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20772.

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be one of the largest infrastructural shifts of this generation, Volta Charging builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that is among the best utilization per station for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta Charging seeks to transform the fueling industry by building open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

The charging stations at Giant Food furthers Volta Charging's mission to build convenient, simple and delightful charging infrastructure that is seamlessly incorporated into a driver's everyday experience. More than 20 Giant Food stores in Maryland already have Volta Charging stations at their locations.

About Volta Charging

Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

In February 2021, Volta Charging and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

favicon.png?sn=SF52606&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volta-charging-announces-new-station-installation-in-upper-marlboro-maryland-301339981.html

SOURCE Volta

