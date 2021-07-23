Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Chewy Inc, Welltower Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Coty Inc, Blackstone Group Inc

- New Purchases: CHWY, WELL, VOO, JPST, BLI, ANTM, VEA, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: IJR, SCHA, FDX, CCL, MLM, ICLN, IWM, BABA, DIS, LAC, AAPL, JETS, JNJ, ADBE, ABT, LYV, SYY, ALC, NFLX, AMZN, ICLK, ASHR, EWS, BLDP, EWY, KO, PFF, AMGN, XLY, SCHB, SCHX, CTVA, GFF, GE, XLI, ATVI,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, BX, PFE, HIG, MSI, NVDA, GOVT, HSY, MAXR, ISRG, IGLB, RTX, COP, PYPL, SBUX, CVS, EWH, XLV, EBAY, PG, PEP, OHI, MSFT, WIRE, VHT, XLK, EA, VTR, RYT, FTEC, MUB, ROBO, XLC,
- Sold Out: COTY, MTW, DDOG,
For the details of Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+place+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,366 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,004 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 19,506 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86%
- Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) - 80,469 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 23,311 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.23%
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 26,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 20,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 23,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $296.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 74,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 98,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $350.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08.Sold Out: Manitowoc Co Inc (MTW)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $23.75.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment