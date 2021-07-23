Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Chewy Inc, Welltower Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Coty Inc, Blackstone Group Inc

New Purchases: CHWY, WELL, VOO, JPST, BLI, ANTM, VEA, GOOGL,

Added Positions: IJR, SCHA, FDX, CCL, MLM, ICLN, IWM, BABA, DIS, LAC, AAPL, JETS, JNJ, ADBE, ABT, LYV, SYY, ALC, NFLX, AMZN, ICLK, ASHR, EWS, BLDP, EWY, KO, PFF, AMGN, XLY, SCHB, SCHX, CTVA, GFF, GE, XLI, ATVI,

Reduced Positions: IAU, BX, PFE, HIG, MSI, NVDA, GOVT, HSY, MAXR, ISRG, IGLB, RTX, COP, PYPL, SBUX, CVS, EWH, XLV, EBAY, PG, PEP, OHI, MSFT, WIRE, VHT, XLK, EA, VTR, RYT, FTEC, MUB, ROBO, XLC,

Sold Out: COTY, MTW, DDOG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chewy Inc, Welltower Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Coty Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Manitowoc Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,366 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,004 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 19,506 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.86% Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) - 80,469 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 23,311 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.23%

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 26,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $87.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 20,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 23,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $296.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 33.42%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 74,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 98,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $350.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $8.41 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $20.21 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.