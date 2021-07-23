Verus Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Yum Brands Inc, CarLotz Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Lakeland Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: YUM, LOTZ, TGT, WFC, GOOG, NUV,
- Added Positions: VTI, IXUS, BSV, VTIP, DVY, BND, PEP, UDR, IWN, PM, JNJ, JPM, XOM, MO, UNP, T, DIS, ABBV, AOR, GOOGL, DUK, CMCSA, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: BNDX, MGC, VBR, IVV, VV, VO, LOW, IJH, BDN, MMS, IWD, AOM, ANTM, NDAQ, TFC, AEP, SPY, VB, VXUS, VNQ, MMM, WMT, PG, PFE, HD, GE, KO, COF, BAC,
- Sold Out: LBAI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Verus Financial Partners, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 637,470 shares, 21.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,611,765 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 867,170 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 846,961 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 288,035 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CarLotz Inc (LOTZ)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in CarLotz Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 60,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 789 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2666.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 43.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)
Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.13.
