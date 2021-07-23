Verus Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Yum Brands Inc, CarLotz Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Lakeland Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: YUM, LOTZ, TGT, WFC, GOOG, NUV,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Yum Brands Inc, CarLotz Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Target Corp, Wells Fargo, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Lakeland Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verus Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Verus Financial Partners, Inc. owns 91 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verus Financial Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verus+financial+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 637,470 shares, 21.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,611,765 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 867,170 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 846,961 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 288,035 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in CarLotz Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 60,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2666.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 43.00%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.13.