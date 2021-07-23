Logo
Resource Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resource Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Wynn Resorts, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Fiserv Inc, Danaher Corp, Renewable Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resource Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Resource Management, LLC owns 184 stocks with a total value of $873 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resource Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resource+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resource Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 613,565 shares, 30.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 267,922 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  3. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 729,869 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 738,026 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 298,627 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $283.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $84.92 and $106.58, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Resource Management, LLC initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $64.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 76.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $19.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 108.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $91.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 220.11%. The purchase prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 44.57%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Resource Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 134.38%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Resource Management, LLC sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resource Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Resource Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resource Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resource Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resource Management, LLC keeps buying
