Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Duke Energy Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, HP Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Comcast Corp, Deutsche Bank AG

- New Purchases: BRK.B, HPQ, QCOM,
- Added Positions: V, DUK, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, GOOGL, DB, BABA, FB, MNST, TSLA, BNTX, RTX,
- Sold Out: ABT, TRV, T, BIDU, LMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,612,077 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,799 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5%
- Visa Inc (V) - 274,363 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 242,328 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 217,880 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 120.94%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.
