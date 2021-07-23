Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Duke Energy Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, HP Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Comcast Corp, Deutsche Bank AG

New Purchases: BRK.B, HPQ, QCOM,

Investment company Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Current Portfolio ) buys Duke Energy Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, HP Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Comcast Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, Facebook Inc, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft . As of 2021Q2, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft owns 18 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,612,077 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,799 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5% Visa Inc (V) - 274,363 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 242,328 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 217,880 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 120.94%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.