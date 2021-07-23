Logo
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Duke Energy Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, HP Inc, Sells Abbott Laboratories, Comcast Corp, Deutsche Bank AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, HP Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, Comcast Corp, Deutsche Bank AG, Facebook Inc, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft . As of 2021Q2, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft owns 18 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commerzbank+aktiengesellschaft+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,612,077 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 34,799 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 274,363 shares, 17.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 242,328 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01%
  5. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 217,880 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 120.94%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT . Also check out:

1. COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT keeps buying
