Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Novavax Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Edge Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Novavax Inc, Bank of America Corp, New Residential Investment Corp, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units, sells PPG Industries Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, AGNC Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edge Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Edge Wealth Management LLC owns 409 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edge Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edge+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edge Wealth Management LLC
  1. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,327,745 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,737 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,076 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,111 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 97,178 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
New Purchase: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: USHG Acquisition Corp (HUGS.U)

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $20.56, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.82 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 295,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $209.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 76,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in New Residential Investment Corp by 5888.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 43.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 248.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPRU)

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $14.31, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Sold Out: LSB Industries Inc (LXU)

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in LSB Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $6.16.

Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edge Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Edge Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Edge Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edge Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edge Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
