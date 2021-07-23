First Pacific Financial Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Gorman-Rupp Co

New Purchases: MDYV, NUSC, JD, SUSA,

MDYV, NUSC, JD, SUSA, Added Positions: SUSC, VUG, OEF, ADBE, VGIT, ADI, NSC, COST, CLX, INTC, MSFT, VZ, GOVT, AMT, PFE, UL, MRK, MKC, BX, LHX, ECL, ACN, AAPL, BDX, CSCO, PH, SHW, BLK, NTR, ROP, CRM, DHR, TMO, UNH, WM, V, CRWD, APD, ABT, ETN, CMI, MDT, CHD, MRVL, GRMN, NDAQ, WY, EXC, AWR, AIA, FTV, AGR, GOOG, XYL, ED, HE, MSA, ATO, HD, ITW, TTEK, SYY, BWA, CNI, ASML, NEE, IEX, UNP, WTRG, POR, LITE, MDY,

SUSC, VUG, OEF, ADBE, VGIT, ADI, NSC, COST, CLX, INTC, MSFT, VZ, GOVT, AMT, PFE, UL, MRK, MKC, BX, LHX, ECL, ACN, AAPL, BDX, CSCO, PH, SHW, BLK, NTR, ROP, CRM, DHR, TMO, UNH, WM, V, CRWD, APD, ABT, ETN, CMI, MDT, CHD, MRVL, GRMN, NDAQ, WY, EXC, AWR, AIA, FTV, AGR, GOOG, XYL, ED, HE, MSA, ATO, HD, ITW, TTEK, SYY, BWA, CNI, ASML, NEE, IEX, UNP, WTRG, POR, LITE, MDY, Reduced Positions: IWS, WFC, RGLD, SGOL,

IWS, WFC, RGLD, SGOL, Sold Out: IAU, GRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, JD.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Gorman-Rupp Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Financial. As of 2021Q2, First Pacific Financial owns 88 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Pacific Financial's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+pacific+financial/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 227,211 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 313,674 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 373,362 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,330 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52% iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) - 214,221 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.01%

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.13%. The holding were 313,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 52,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 214,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $623.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 128.51%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $162.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $263.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Gorman-Rupp Co. The sale prices were between $32.83 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.77.