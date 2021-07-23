First Pacific Financial Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Gorman-Rupp Co

- New Purchases: MDYV, NUSC, JD, SUSA,
- Added Positions: SUSC, VUG, OEF, ADBE, VGIT, ADI, NSC, COST, CLX, INTC, MSFT, VZ, GOVT, AMT, PFE, UL, MRK, MKC, BX, LHX, ECL, ACN, AAPL, BDX, CSCO, PH, SHW, BLK, NTR, ROP, CRM, DHR, TMO, UNH, WM, V, CRWD, APD, ABT, ETN, CMI, MDT, CHD, MRVL, GRMN, NDAQ, WY, EXC, AWR, AIA, FTV, AGR, GOOG, XYL, ED, HE, MSA, ATO, HD, ITW, TTEK, SYY, BWA, CNI, ASML, NEE, IEX, UNP, WTRG, POR, LITE, MDY,
- Reduced Positions: IWS, WFC, RGLD, SGOL,
- Sold Out: IAU, GRC,
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 227,211 shares, 25.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 313,674 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 373,362 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 48,330 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
- iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) - 214,221 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.01%
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.13%. The holding were 313,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 52,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
First Pacific Financial initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 214,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $623.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 128.51%. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $162.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $263.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
First Pacific Financial added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC)
First Pacific Financial sold out a holding in Gorman-Rupp Co. The sale prices were between $32.83 and $37.32, with an estimated average price of $34.77.
