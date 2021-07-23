PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: FNDC, ESML, CRBN, MRNA, ADP, UWMC, UWMC, IVV, ESGE, BLOK, OGN, GTX, CLOV, MP, MMQ, CRNC, SPCE, CDK, EDU, RIG, NUAN, BP,
- Added Positions: VTI, VCSH, BSV, BNDX, VGIT, VTV, SHM, VSS, VTEB, VEA, VB, CRWD, ESGU, VONV, BMY, VTIP, VYMI, VYM, JKH, JKD, T, BR, ANF, MSFT, NFLX, PSEC, SWKS, SRCL, DIS, WFC, EMB, SPSC, FB, ZM, DKNG, CCIV, FSR, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: SUB, AAPL, XEL, MA, MO, SCHE, EFV, SCHA, SCHB, SCHC, SCHF, SCHV, SPY, VBR, VWO, SPSB, FNDF, VDE, VV, ITOT, IEMG, FNDA, IEFA, IJR, IWD, VOO, VO, VCIT, SCHO, SPIB, DLS, INTC, TGT, XOM, VGK, NKE, SPTM, SPTS, IBM, GOOGL, FISV, ECL, SPDW, VGSH, VNQ, CMCSA, VOE, CVS, VUG, BK, AMP, VXUS, IWN, EEM, HDV, BND, ADBE, IJH, ARKK, SQ, IVW, GOOG, SPEM, ULTA, WMT, RTX, BB, QCOM, PKI, SLYV, EFA,
- Sold Out: BHC, COP, VGT, SYF, VXF, BDX, VWOB, VHT, MUB, IAA, PRSP, AMC, CRMD, KAR, SYN, AUY, STE, STX, OMI, NOK, LCI, HAL, DLTR, CTXS,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 436,071 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 539,427 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 557,505 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 526,014 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 562,280 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 82,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 196 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3278.79%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 256.29%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 120.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)
PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.Sold Out: Lannett Co Inc (LCI)
PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.17 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $4.81.
