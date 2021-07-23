PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PrairieView Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc, Altria Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PrairieView Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PrairieView Partners, LLC owns 355 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PrairieView Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prairieview+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PrairieView Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 436,071 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 539,427 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 557,505 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 526,014 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 562,280 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 82,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3278.79%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 256.29%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 120.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Sold Out: Lannett Co Inc (LCI)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.17 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $4.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of PrairieView Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. PrairieView Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PrairieView Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PrairieView Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PrairieView Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider