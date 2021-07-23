PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: FNDC, ESML, CRBN, MRNA, ADP, UWMC, UWMC, IVV, ESGE, BLOK, OGN, GTX, CLOV, MP, MMQ, CRNC, SPCE, CDK, EDU, RIG, NUAN, BP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Xcel Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc, Altria Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PrairieView Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, PrairieView Partners, LLC owns 355 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 436,071 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 539,427 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 557,505 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 526,014 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 562,280 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 82,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $323.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3278.79%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 256.29%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 120.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 36 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.17 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $4.81.