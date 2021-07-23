Logo
McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 301 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcclarren+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 528,206 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.63%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 45,836 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 23,156 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.66%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 39,020 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.39%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 43,056 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 14,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $203.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $420.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 528,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 39,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 190.05%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.24%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 25.67%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $167.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.

Sold Out: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $48.53 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $61.

Sold Out: Valaris PLC (VALPQ)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Valaris PLC. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.07.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.



