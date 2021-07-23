Private Management Group Inc Buys Organon, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells United Natural Foods Inc, Green Plains Inc, American Express Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Private Management Group Inc Buys Organon, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells United Natural Foods Inc, Green Plains Inc, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Irvine, CA, based Investment company Private Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, SiriusPoint, Perdoceo Education Corp, sells United Natural Foods Inc, Green Plains Inc, American Express Co, Equity Commonwealth, NN Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Management Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Private Management Group Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+management+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 272,547 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 1,701,081 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  3. Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 654,555 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 323,422 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  5. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,001,537 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 798,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,026,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,713,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 965,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 166,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $149.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 704.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,972,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 107,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 860,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 232.63%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5.

Sold Out: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42.

Sold Out: Histogen Inc (HSTO)

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Histogen Inc. The sale prices were between $0.9 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $1.04.

Sold Out: Denison Mines Corp (DNN)

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Denison Mines Corp. The sale prices were between $0.98 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider