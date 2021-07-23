Private Management Group Inc Buys Organon, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells United Natural Foods Inc, Green Plains Inc, American Express Co

- New Purchases: OGN, 6CL0, LUMN, PRDO, FBC, QDEL, 41W0, GEF.B, PFBI, VTI,
- Added Positions: SPNT, BABA, DISCK, TDS, TEVA, ONB, TEN, BHC, NML, AZO, VNO, MMM, MRK, JPM, GILD, ASC, ANDE, NYCB, VZ, PBF, IJR, FSP, SPY, GGZ, GOOG, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: UNFI, GPRE, ALLY, AXP, KR, WOW, EQC, MET, WFC, KIM, CNSL, GS, STAR, CFX, WRK, GEF, OCSL, DD, RUSHA, L, THC, RFP, SMHI, JNJ, CC, AN, ITI, ARD, CNA, CCEP, BPYU, WPG, REGI, SSB, PDM, DAR, DFIN, VSEC, LBRDK, STNG, T, LBRDA, BECN, GOOGL, HD, DIS, MSFT,
- Sold Out: NNBR, JQC, BB, PK, GSAT, DNN, HSTO,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 272,547 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 1,701,081 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 654,555 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 323,422 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,001,537 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16%
Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 798,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)
Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,026,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,713,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)
Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 965,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 166,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $149.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)
Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 704.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,972,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 107,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 860,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 232.63%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)
Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5.Sold Out: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61.Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42.Sold Out: Histogen Inc (HSTO)
Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Histogen Inc. The sale prices were between $0.9 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $1.04.Sold Out: Denison Mines Corp (DNN)
Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Denison Mines Corp. The sale prices were between $0.98 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.2.
