Private Management Group Inc Buys Organon, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells United Natural Foods Inc, Green Plains Inc, American Express Co

OGN, 6CL0, LUMN, PRDO, FBC, QDEL, 41W0, GEF.B, PFBI, VTI, Added Positions: SPNT, BABA, DISCK, TDS, TEVA, ONB, TEN, BHC, NML, AZO, VNO, MMM, MRK, JPM, GILD, ASC, ANDE, NYCB, VZ, PBF, IJR, FSP, SPY, GGZ, GOOG, AMZN,

SPNT, BABA, DISCK, TDS, TEVA, ONB, TEN, BHC, NML, AZO, VNO, MMM, MRK, JPM, GILD, ASC, ANDE, NYCB, VZ, PBF, IJR, FSP, SPY, GGZ, GOOG, AMZN, Reduced Positions: UNFI, GPRE, ALLY, AXP, KR, WOW, EQC, MET, WFC, KIM, CNSL, GS, STAR, CFX, WRK, GEF, OCSL, DD, RUSHA, L, THC, RFP, SMHI, JNJ, CC, AN, ITI, ARD, CNA, CCEP, BPYU, WPG, REGI, SSB, PDM, DAR, DFIN, VSEC, LBRDK, STNG, T, LBRDA, BECN, GOOGL, HD, DIS, MSFT,

UNFI, GPRE, ALLY, AXP, KR, WOW, EQC, MET, WFC, KIM, CNSL, GS, STAR, CFX, WRK, GEF, OCSL, DD, RUSHA, L, THC, RFP, SMHI, JNJ, CC, AN, ITI, ARD, CNA, CCEP, BPYU, WPG, REGI, SSB, PDM, DAR, DFIN, VSEC, LBRDK, STNG, T, LBRDA, BECN, GOOGL, HD, DIS, MSFT, Sold Out: NNBR, JQC, BB, PK, GSAT, DNN, HSTO,

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, SiriusPoint, Perdoceo Education Corp, sells United Natural Foods Inc, Green Plains Inc, American Express Co, Equity Commonwealth, NN Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Management Group Inc. As of 2021Q2, Private Management Group Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+management+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 272,547 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 1,701,081 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Valero Energy Corp (VLO) - 654,555 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 323,422 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,001,537 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16%

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 798,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 3,026,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,713,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 965,797 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 166,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $149.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 704.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,972,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 89.28%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 107,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 860,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 232.63%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Histogen Inc. The sale prices were between $0.9 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $1.04.

Private Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Denison Mines Corp. The sale prices were between $0.98 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.2.