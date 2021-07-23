Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Gemmer Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Truist Financial Corp, sells Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Heritage Commerce Corp, VirnetX Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gemmer Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gemmer Asset Management LLC owns 1409 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gemmer Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gemmer+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gemmer Asset Management LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,630,367 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 344,083 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 433,826 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 68,225 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 584,453 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 327,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 771.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.11%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $75.71 and $80.54, with an estimated average price of $78.51.

Sold Out: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.9.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.72.

Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Sold Out: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gemmer Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Gemmer Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gemmer Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gemmer Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gemmer Asset Management LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider