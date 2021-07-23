Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

New Purchases: ESGV, EWG, IDEV, TNL, FHLC, SMAL, AGG, HYFM, HIMS, ASPL, SFT, VLDR, HOL, SNOW, OM, RXT, SLQT, BWMX, GDYN, MMQ, PTON, NVST, ATER, TMDX, FUTU, PDD, TLRY, TLRY, GTX, VXUS, VOOG, QCLN, MTUM, IWP, ICLN, EWQ, ELD, OGN, DM, PSFE, BFLY, AFCG, LHDX, APPH, BIOX, RBLX, AFRM, CFAC, FUL, VMW, LULU, HNRG, RF, POLY, PBCT, ORLY, NBIX, IFF, HBAN, FERG, FDP, BEN, FBNC, FRT, EDUC, DISCA, DXCM, ELA, ELA, DHI, BXP, TPVG, IVZ, DBX, QTRX, SGH, TTD, TWLO, CFG, SYF, AKTS, MTLS, VNE, AMC, HLT, CLPT, VIPS, REGI, AOSL, GNRC, ATNM, STLA, ERII,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Truist Financial Corp, sells Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Heritage Commerce Corp, VirnetX Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gemmer Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gemmer Asset Management LLC owns 1409 stocks with a total value of $689 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,630,367 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 344,083 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 433,826 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 68,225 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 584,453 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 327,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 771.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.11%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $75.71 and $80.54, with an estimated average price of $78.51.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.9.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.72.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.