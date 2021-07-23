Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

- New Purchases: ESGV, EWG, IDEV, TNL, FHLC, SMAL, AGG, HYFM, HIMS, ASPL, SFT, VLDR, HOL, SNOW, OM, RXT, SLQT, BWMX, GDYN, MMQ, PTON, NVST, ATER, TMDX, FUTU, PDD, TLRY, TLRY, GTX, VXUS, VOOG, QCLN, MTUM, IWP, ICLN, EWQ, ELD, OGN, DM, PSFE, BFLY, AFCG, LHDX, APPH, BIOX, RBLX, AFRM, CFAC, FUL, VMW, LULU, HNRG, RF, POLY, PBCT, ORLY, NBIX, IFF, HBAN, FERG, FDP, BEN, FBNC, FRT, EDUC, DISCA, DXCM, ELA, ELA, DHI, BXP, TPVG, IVZ, DBX, QTRX, SGH, TTD, TWLO, CFG, SYF, AKTS, MTLS, VNE, AMC, HLT, CLPT, VIPS, REGI, AOSL, GNRC, ATNM, STLA, ERII,
- Added Positions: FNDX, SCHF, SCHV, SCHM, BSV, SCHA, SPSB, FNDA, HYG, BIV, EFA, SCHE, DSI, VEA, IVE, TFC, SPYX, IJH, IJR, IVW, IGE, JPST, SUB, VB, VONV, CMF, IEMG, VO, VWO, MAS, MSFT, TSLA, IGSB, ESGD, SCZ, SPY, VHT, VNQ, VTV, XLK, MMM, PLD, T, ACN, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ALGN, ALL, AMZN, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AME, APH, AMAT, ARWR, AIZ, AGO, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BK, BDX, BIIB, BA, BSX, VIAC, CEVA, CSX, COF, FIS, CHT, CTAS, KO, COHU, CMCSA, COP, ED, CCI, DHR, DRI, ATGE, DE, D, DUK, EZPW, ECL, EW, EL, RE, EXC, XOM, NEE, FDX, M, FITB, FE, FISV, F, ORAN, GME, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, GPN, GS, HIG, HON, HUM, IIVI, ITW, ILMN, IP, INTU, ISRG, JW.A, KSU, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LEG, LNC, LOW, MTB, MRO, MXIM, SPGI, MRK, MU, MS, VTRS, NKTR, NTCT, NFLX, NEM, NKE, JWN, NTRS, NOC, PNC, PPG, PH, PEP, PNFP, PNW, PFG, PGR, PRU, DGX, QDEL, RCL, STBA, SLB, SRE, SHW, SNN, SWK, STT, SYK, SNPS, TJX, TGT, AXON, TDY, TXN, TMO, TR, GL, UAL, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNH, KMPR, UVV, UNM, VTR, VRTX, ANTM, WABC, WYNN, XEL, ZION, VCV, MAXR, EBS, BTZ, EIG, TMUS, DAL, DFS, PM, CHTR, DQ, GM, SBRA, FLT, EXPI, KMI, HCA, CLSK, MPC, ECAOF, ABBV, ZTS, TWTR, AAL, OGS, GRUB, GPRO, BABA, ETSY, UNIT, CABO, TDOC, PYPL, ENIC, NIO, PINS, CARR, OTIS, ACWI, ARKW, EWA, IEFA, IJJ, IJS, IWM, IWO, QUAL, SCHC, TIP, URA, VT, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, V, SCHW, CMG, TOTL, LHX, NKX, IVV, ARKK, XLP, FTNT, ENPH, FB, NAVI, MO, SEDG, CCD, LITE, DDOG, BNTX, SLV, EEMV, HACK, HYMB, IYR, MUB, QYLD, RJI, SCHO, BKNG, C, STZ, LLY, EPD, EQT, EXEL, FCX, IBM, JNJ, MAC, PFE, SRNE, PG, O, SO, SRCL, CUBE, UL, XLNX, GUT, TSCDY, VWDRY, PNGAY,
- Sold Out: DHS, HTBK, VHC, WD5A, MP, 7AY1, RUN, LAZY, FLGT, INVH, PRSP, GTXMQ, NPA, PSTH, FIII, STPK, MIK, VSPR, VGAC, SKLZ, GOEV, DNMR, EWH, ITA, JETS, KOMP, LIT, ORBC, DCOM, FLIR, CLGX, HNNA, AEGN, LCI, MRVL, SPG, VAR, WDR, IDEX, EVFM, LL, FCAM, VFF, SP4P, MHH, CDXC, JKS, LEAF, ZNGA, COTY, FTRCQ,
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,630,367 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 344,083 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 433,826 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 68,225 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 584,453 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.24%
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 33,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $34.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 327,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $147.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 771.53%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.11%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $75.71 and $80.54, with an estimated average price of $78.51.Sold Out: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The sale prices were between $10.98 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.9.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VirnetX Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.72.Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27.Sold Out: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
