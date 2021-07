American Manganese Inc. Receives DTC Eligibility

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") ( TSXV:AMY, Financial)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. American Manganese currently trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "AMYZF."

DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

"DTC eligibility is an important step in the maturity of AMY and our ongoing efforts to present the Company to a broader audience of potential investors," said Larry Reaugh CEO and President of American Manganese. "With greater accessibility and visibility of AMY's common shares, existing and new shareholders are provided with further opportunities to invest in our planned growth."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

