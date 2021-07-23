Envirotech Vehicles Delivers First Class 4 Electric Cargo Van To Sunset Vans, Inc.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that it recently delivered its first all-electric Class 4 cargo van to Sunset Vans, Inc. ("Sunset Vans") under the Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") agreement the parties entered into in May 2021. The Company has also submitted pending voucher requests to the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project ("HVIP") program for an additional 10 vehicles on behalf of the Corona, California-based company that is an industry leader in the manufacture and sale of wheelchair-accessible vans

Sunset Vans provides new and used non-emergency medical transportation vehicles. They are one of the premier Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") wheelchair accessible vehicle modifiers in the country, with over 1,000 ADA conversions done annually. They maintain a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Corona providing a robust inventory that facilitates quick delivery times to fleet customers. Sunset Vans also has a full-service online parts store available 24 hours a day. In addition, Sunset vans customizes vehicles to customer specifications while maintaining regulatory compliance.

"We were extremely pleased to have signed one of our first FAR agreements with the Sunset Vans team in May, and are excited that we have delivered our first vehicle to them." said Envirotech CEO Phillip Oldridge. He continued: "Sunset Vans is a great partner for us as we grow given their medical transportation industry customer base, their design and operational expertise, and their well-respected maintenance and parts departments. Partnerships are a key strategy to support our growth, and we look forward to continuing to supply vehicles to them as they expand their customer base and capitalize on the growing demand for EV commercial and last-mile vehicles."

Derek Murray, CEO of Sunset Vans, stated: "Since one of our top priorities at Sunset Vans as a specialty vehicle manufacturer has been to lead the mobility transportation segment with zero emission electric vehicles over the next several years ,we are excited to have become acquainted with Phil and his Envirotech team over the past few months and to have entered into this agreement as the first step toward growing our relationship significantly, benefitting both companies and accomplishing our goals in the process. We are proud to soon be offering the Envirotech vehicles as the newest EV mobility solution in our lineup of accessible solutions."

Nick Chen, Sunset Vans' Sales Manager, added: "Over the past year our sales team has received hundreds of inquiries from NEMT (Non-Emergency Medical Transportation) providers looking for information on electric vehicles to help cut down on operational costs. Now with the new EVTV Van we can offer their vehicle with our accessible conversion to help counter the rapidly increasing fuel and maintenance costs our customers are experiencing. It's an exciting time in the industry and we are proud to be at the forefront of introducing environmentally friendly solutions!"

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for light to heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

About Sunset Vans, Inc.

With over 40 years of industry experience, Sunset Vans provides quality products and solutions to the mobility transportation industry. Every vehicle built receives utmost attention to detail and is engineered to meet or exceed the ADA, State, and Federal regulations. Sunset Vans always has a wide selection of new and used ADA vehicles in stock to provide the quickest delivery times in the industry, and to make your fleet acquisitions a breeze. To meet your parts needs, Sunset Vans has a full-service online parts store (from which you can order tie downs, belts, lift parts etc. and have them shipped to you right away) to better service its customers 24 hours a day online. For more information visit www.sunsetvans.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

