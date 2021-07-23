Logo
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Linde (

NYSE:LIN, Financial)(FWB:LIN) today announced it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021, which identifies the top companies for environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 was compiled based on thorough analysis of the public disclosures, policies and performance of the 1,000 largest, publicly traded U.S. companies. The 2021 list benchmarks companies based on 146 ESG factors across eight categories, including how companies responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and their support of social equality initiatives.

In the Environment category, Linde ranked second overall and was highest ranked amongst the members of the Materials sector. In addition, Linde was the highest ranked Materials company in the Finance category, which assesses companies based on several factors including climate scenario planning, executive remuneration and overall performance.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in ESG," said Tamara Brown, Senior Director Sustainability, Linde." Linde has made significant strides across all three areas and we are committed to helping our customers reduce their emissions through our applications and technologies."

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: [email protected]

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Linde plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656781/Linde-Recognized-as-a-Leader-in-100-Best-Corporate-Citizens-of-2021

