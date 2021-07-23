Sparta Appoints Mr. Pete Young to its Technical Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cannabis is a new green revolution that is opening up countless opportunities for product development and investment. It's a world that respected master grower Pete Young knows inside-out, and it happens to align perfectly with Sparta's research focused on the benefits of various oxidizing agents, including hypochlorous acid ("HOCI"). As a result, Sparta Group (TSX.V: SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has appointed Mr. Pete Young, the co-founder and former master grower for Indiva Limited ("NDVA" or "Indiva") to its Technical Advisory Board as the Company expands its research into the many potential benefits oxidizing agents like properly formulated HOCl can provide. In addition to hypochlorous acid being naturally produced by our white blood cells and thus an important part of the human immune system, preliminary studies are demonstrating how it may be effective in the cultivation of cannabis.

With over 30 years of experience growing, as well as advocating for cannabis use in Canada, Pete is considered a valuable asset in today's legal marijuana industry. Until recently, he was the master grower for TSX.V listed Indiva Limited, the London Ontario based company focused on premium cannabis and cannabis products. He was a key advisor and visionary of Indiva's sophisticated facility including its environmentally friendly production spaces. While Mr. Young was instrumental in helping Indiva get established in London, he is now engaged in a number of medical cannabis projects through his Deep Roots Consulting firm. He is also the Founding Director and Head Garden Consultant of the London Compassion Society for medical consumers, which he established back in the mid 90's.

While the world's focus has recently been on the destruction of viruses, concerns about the effects of other harmful pathogens, such as bacteria, fungi and mold cannot be ignored. HOCI destroys viruses by forming chloramines and nitrogen-centered radicals, thus leading to single and double-stranded DNA breaks, which render the virus harmless. But HOCI is also used extensively around the globe for wound care and various forms of food processing that are affected by these other pathogens; a concern shared by the cannabis industry.

"Like a parent, teacher or family doctor, an experienced grower tends to possess extensive interest in the overall health and well-being of their plants - and in Pete's case, he has treated every plant he has ever been involved with as if they are his children. In addition to tracking their genetic makeup, he is constantly watching for any effects caused by such parameters as temperature, humidity, lighting, water control and of course harmful pathogens. So, as we expand our research into HOCl, the newly expanded cannabis industry is an obvious next step, because they too have to deal with rapidly multiplying pathogen cultures." said Leonard Shara, P.Eng., Chief Scientist - Sparta Group.

Mr. Young is quick to point out that environmental technology can support healthy plant life, but plant life can also spurn advancement in environmental products.

"There are so many components to this. Plants that can be made into other products like plastics, textiles, utensils, furniture, automobile parts and other eco-products. I bring agricultural knowledge to the table but think a lot about what can be transformed, like how this part of a certain plant can be made into plastic and then how that plastic becomes eco-fuel. The possibilities can be even larger," Young said.

In addition to working closely with Sparta's science team at their lab facility in Scarborough, ON, Pete will be instrumental in the planning of a revenue generating cannabis specific laboratory facility Sparta is presently modelling for the greater London, ON region.

The former activist is the author of The High Road: A Pot Grower's Journey from the Black Market to the Stock Market. Published in 2018, the book looks at his humble beginnings as a college student growing marijuana on his apartment rooftop to his progression in cultivation skills and compassionate work to now being in demand for his expertise in agricultural practices, which include pest control and water management.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

This above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

SOURCE: Sparta Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656783/Sparta-Appoints-Mr-Pete-Young-to-its-Technical-Advisory-Board



