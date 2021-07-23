Superior Industries to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SUP, Financial) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

A conference call will be held to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET and will be hosted by Majdi Abulaban, Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Clemens Denks, Vice President of Treasury.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 866-269-4262 for participants in the U.S./Canada or +1 313-209-6317 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 3116219. The live conference call can also be accessed by logging into the Company’s website at www.supind.com or by clicking this link: earnings+call+webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

