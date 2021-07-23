Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution; Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Distribution; Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership”) ( LMRK) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.20 per common unit, or $0.80 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The distribution is payable on August 13, 2021, to common unitholders of record as of August 3, 2021.

The Partnership plans to publicly release its second quarter 2021 earnings results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Interested parties are invited to listen to a conference call hosted by management discussing the Partnership’s earnings results. The conference call will be limited to management’s prepared remarks, with no question-and-answer session following the remarks.

Webcast Information
Event: Q2 2021 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Earnings Call
Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pq8ybeft

Conference Call Information
U.S. and Canada: 877-930-8063
International: 253-336-7764
Participant Passcode: 6179776

Replay Information
A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the conference call through August 4, 2022 at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pq8ybeft.

An audio replay is also available through August 13, 2021.
Dial-in: 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
Participant Passcode: 6179776

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP
The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Notice
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that we believe that zero percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business, and we believe that 100 percent is attributable to dividend income from a real estate investment trust subject to withholding under Internal Revenue Code Section 1441. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

The distribution consists of the following components:

Common Units
Effectively Connected Income$0.00
U.S. Dividend Income from REIT$0.20

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Disclosures in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. These statements contain words such as “possible,” “if,” “will,” “expect” and “assuming” and involve risks and uncertainties including, among others that our business plans may change as circumstances warrant. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those conveyed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or of which the Partnership becomes aware, after the date hereof, unless required by law.

CONTACT:Marcelo Choi
Vice President, Investor Relations
(213) 788-4528
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODI4NTUzNyM0MzExMzE4IzIwMTY1Mzg=
0cbffa75-8322-4c13-8e8d-8789fd7a3fa8
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment