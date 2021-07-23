Nelnet's Velocity System Maintains Effective Security Controls According to Recent SOC 1® and 2(SM) Reports for New Loan System

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nelnet's Velocity System Maintains Effective Security Controls According to Recent SOC 1® and 2(SM) Reports for New Loan System

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., July 23, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS), an experienced and trusted partner offering premier professional services and flexible, innovative technology solutions, announced that it completed System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1® and 2SM examinations by independent auditor BARR Advisory, P.A. The SOC 1® and 2SM achievements demonstrate NDS maintained effective internal controls over the design and operating effectiveness of its Nelnet Velocity system relevant to financial reporting, security, availability, and processing integrity.

In response to the rapidly changing needs of the financial services industry and its customers, Nelnet has developed the Velocity platform as the next-gen platform for loan application processing and servicing. Velocity is the modern, secure, and flexible financial services technology platform built on an API-first, cloud, and microservices infrastructure designed to put clients and customers first, prioritizing flexibility and the customer experience. Velocity empowers clients with the technology needed to thrive in the digital age.

Ever-increasing stress to mitigate the risk over financial auditing and controls is why financial service organizations demand that vendors like NDS prove their compliance status and are independently confirmed to have compliance safeguards that function effectively. Organizations utilize SOC attestation reports to verify that vendor systems can deal with the high-risk operations of their business. A SOC 1® report is designed to provide assurances about the effectiveness of controls over the completeness and accuracy of financial transactions and financial statement reporting. A SOC 2SM report provides assurances about the effectiveness of controls related to security, availability, and processing integrity.

"We hope this achievement further exemplifies Nelnet's commitment to delivering a high quality, secure experience to our clients," said Brent Fausett, Managing Director of Consumer Services Technology. "Developed to provide our clients with an advanced loan origination and servicing solution, Velocity allows our clients to compete and excel in the digital marketplace. The completion and certification of SOC 1® and 2SM examinations further proves Velocity's industry-leading privacy, confidentiality, process integrity, availability, and security capabilities."

Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of our SOC 1® and 2SM report may contact Rachel Bertrand-Pultz, Director of External Audit, at [email protected].

About Nelnet and Nelnet Diversified Services: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) is a technology company, idea incubator, start-up accelerator, and education expert. For over 40 years, Nelnet has combined great people, effective processes, and reliable technology to serve our customers and make dreams possible.

A diverse company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, Nelnet's largest operating segment, Nelnet Diversified Services, provides advanced technology and intuitive services for all types of clients—banks and credit unions, online lenders, fintechs, state agencies, and non-profits—enabling them to have the freedom, flexibility, and confidence to best serve their customers.

About BARR Advisory: BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

favicon.png?sn=LA52568&sd=2021-07-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnets-velocity-system-maintains-effective-security-controls-according-to-recent-soc-1-and-2sm-reports-for-new-loan-system-301339987.html

SOURCE Nelnet Diversified Services

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA52568&Transmission_Id=202107230700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA52568&DateId=20210723
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment