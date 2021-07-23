Ansys Announces Prithviraj and Swati Banerjee Chair Professorship at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

PR Newswire

Prith Banerjee , Ansys CTO, and his wife, Swati Banerjee , endowed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur with the Prithviraj and Swati Banerjee Chair Professorship

Prith Banerjee, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) CTO, and his wife, Swati Banerjee signed a memorandum of understanding to create the Prithviraj and Swati Banerjee Chair Professorship for IIT Kharagpur's department of electronics and electrical communication engineering. In line with Ansys' commitment to close the skills gap and help companies innovate faster, the chair professorship will encourage research and industrial collaboration while expanding student access to Ansys simulation solutions.

Banerjee graduated from IIT Kharagpur, a top engineering college in India, with a bachelor's degree in electronics and electrical communication engineering in 1981. At Ansys, Banerjee remains committed to academia by leading a robust ecosystem of programs used by more than 2,750 universities in 90 countries for teaching and research. Ansys also offers free student downloads, the Ansys Learning Forum and Ansys' award-winning Ansys Innovation Courses, all designed to lower the barrier to simulation.

"We are deeply grateful for Prith and Swati Banerjee's generosity and excited to expand our relationship with Ansys as the world leader in simulation," said Virendra Tewari, director, IIT Kharagpur. "This endowment and the use of Ansys in the classroom will help IIT Kharagpur realize its 2030 vision of ranking among the top ten universities in the world. We look forward to watching our students take advantage of these new resources, excelling in future careers and making a positive impact on the world, just as Prith has."

"It is crucial to better prepare engineering students as they enter a world exploding with complex technologies," said Prith Banerjee, CTO, Ansys. "I can say from personal experience that IIT Kharagpur excels in preparing its students for real-world challenges. I am confident the Prithviraj and Swati Banerjee Chair Professorship – along with access to Ansys' industry-leading simulation solutions – will strengthen an already impeccable engineering program."

