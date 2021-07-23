Logo
Ansys Announces Prithviraj and Swati Banerjee Chair Professorship at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Endowment from Ansys CTO Prithviraj "Prith" Banerjee and Swati Banerjee encourages research and industrial collaboration

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2021

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Prith_Banerjee_Headshot.jpg

/ Key Highlights

  • Prith Banerjee, Ansys CTO, and his wife, Swati Banerjee, endowed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur with the Prithviraj and Swati Banerjee Chair Professorship
  • The endowment is intended to spur research and provide IIT Kharagpur students with access to Ansys simulation solutions

Prith Banerjee, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) CTO, and his wife, Swati Banerjee signed a memorandum of understanding to create the Prithviraj and Swati Banerjee Chair Professorship for IIT Kharagpur's department of electronics and electrical communication engineering. In line with Ansys' commitment to close the skills gap and help companies innovate faster, the chair professorship will encourage research and industrial collaboration while expanding student access to Ansys simulation solutions.

Banerjee graduated from IIT Kharagpur, a top engineering college in India, with a bachelor's degree in electronics and electrical communication engineering in 1981. At Ansys, Banerjee remains committed to academia by leading a robust ecosystem of programs used by more than 2,750 universities in 90 countries for teaching and research. Ansys also offers free student downloads, the Ansys Learning Forum and Ansys' award-winning Ansys Innovation Courses, all designed to lower the barrier to simulation.

"We are deeply grateful for Prith and Swati Banerjee's generosity and excited to expand our relationship with Ansys as the world leader in simulation," said Virendra Tewari, director, IIT Kharagpur. "This endowment and the use of Ansys in the classroom will help IIT Kharagpur realize its 2030 vision of ranking among the top ten universities in the world. We look forward to watching our students take advantage of these new resources, excelling in future careers and making a positive impact on the world, just as Prith has."

"It is crucial to better prepare engineering students as they enter a world exploding with complex technologies," said Prith Banerjee, CTO, Ansys. "I can say from personal experience that IIT Kharagpur excels in preparing its students for real-world challenges. I am confident the Prithviraj and Swati Banerjee Chair Professorship – along with access to Ansys' industry-leading simulation solutions – will strengthen an already impeccable engineering program."

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–G

/ Contacts

Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]

Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

ansys__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE52454&sd=2021-07-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-announces-prithviraj-and-swati-banerjee-chair-professorship-at-the-indian-institute-of-technology-kharagpur-301339966.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE52454&Transmission_Id=202107230700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE52454&DateId=20210723
