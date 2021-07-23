Logo
Tapinator Provides Update on Idle Industries Game

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms, is today providing an update on its newest idle game, Idle Industries. The title was released globally on May 26, 2021, exclusively on Apple's iOS platform. In order to bring this unique, best-in-class idle game to mobile players worldwide, Tapinator joined forces with the game's developer, Robot Cake Games of Hannover, Germany.

Idle_Industries.jpg

Following its initial global launch on iOS, Idle Industries was featured by Apple as a "New Game We Love," in a multitude of countries, including the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, and many others. To-date, Idle Industries has achieved the following metrics:

  • Over 50,000 player downloads
  • Excellent rating of 4.7 (out of 5.0) stars, based on over 700 player reviews
  • Reached Top 150 within Strategy Games in the United States

Tapinator's CEO, Ilya Nikolayev, commented on the game's release, "We are proud of our team's work in creating a top quality idle game. The title leverages some of the systems that we established in Crypto Trillionaire and takes them to the next level. Rather than tapping to earn currency, within Idle Industries, the player oversees an industrial empire and establishes a network of mines, refineries and factories to churn out products and generate income. The game includes a multitude of products to craft, limited time events, a mission system and a deep, bustling economy. Just this week, we launched version 1.2 of the game, which includes a number of gameplay enhancements, and we will continue to improve the player experience through future updates. We look forward to providing future updates as we continue to build upon Idle Industries as well as updates surrounding our planned September launch of NFT500."

About Tapinator
Tapinator Inc. (OTC: TAPM) develops and publishes category leading games for mobile platforms. Tapinator's library includes more than 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable properties such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertising and via consumer transactions, including in-app purchases and subscriptions. Through our Revolution Blockchain subsidiary, we are actively investing in blockchain-based digital assets and are developing consumer mobile applications, such as NFT500 that leverage these digital asset investments. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development, design and marketing teams located in North America, Europe and Asia. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "seek," "plan," "feel," "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "target," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, that we will continue to improve the Idle Industries' player experience through future updates and our planned September launch of NFT500. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the Company's common stock on the OTC Marketplace is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the Company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the Company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Marketplace is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on a national securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company, please see the Company's Supplemental Information Report as filed with the OTC Markets on March 16, 2020 and as updated from time to time.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer to buy any shares of Tapinator's equity securities.

CONTACT:
Tapinator Investor Relations
[email protected]
914.930.6232


favicon.png?sn=NY52653&sd=2021-07-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tapinator-provides-update-on-idle-industries-game-301340042.html

SOURCE Tapinator, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY52653&Transmission_Id=202107230800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY52653&DateId=20210723
