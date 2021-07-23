Alkermes Announces Recipients of 2021 Alkermes Inspiration Grants® Program

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the 2021 recipients of grants from the company's signature Alkermes Inspiration Grants® program. Grants were awarded to 11 nonprofit organizations working to address the needs of people living with addiction, serious mental illness or cancer, including programs serving historically under-resourced or underrepresented communities, including Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+ individuals, veterans, women and people impacted by the U.S. criminal justice system.

"Now in its fifth year, the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program exemplifies our long-standing commitment to supporting organizations that seek to address patient needs beyond those directly related to their treatment. This year's program prioritized funding for programs designed to support communities whose needs may be exacerbated by population-based health disparities," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "We are proud to support this year's grantees, who are working on the frontlines to bring unique and innovative resources to people living with complex conditions who may benefit from support outside of what healthcare systems typically provide."

2021 Grant Recipient Organizations and Programs:

The Artistic Recovery's program will provide free online recovery support through a series of videos, podcasts and blogs. People in recovery will create content designed to support those in early recovery from substance use disorder. Individuals will have the opportunity to practice social skills while sober to increase their confidence to participate in everyday life without the need for drugs or alcohol. The program activities and resource topics include cooking, nutrition, art projects, faith, fitness, music lessons, song writing and virtual recovery support sessions.

Cancer Research Institute'sImmunotherapy Summit will feature Spanish-speaking experts and patients who are members of the Hispanic and Latinx communities to raise awareness of immuno-oncology (I-O) as a cancer treatment option, connect patients and caregivers with top I-O experts, and empower patients to discuss I-O treatment options with their healthcare providers. Participants will be able to listen to a patient panel discussion in Spanish to hear about others' I-O treatment experiences and meet with a clinical trials navigator to learn about clinical trials for which they may be eligible.

The Council of State Governments Justice Center will promote Community Responder Programs (CRPs) to reduce involvement with the U.S. criminal justice system and improve access to treatment for people with serious mental illness and addiction. CRPs dispatch health professionals in response to 911 calls involving people in a behavioral health crisis. Written guidance will be developed to inform local CRP efforts and converted into an online, interactive tool for communities. The program will engage under-resourced communities to inform development of the tool and help make CRPs available to communities nationwide.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) will focus its program on increasing access to no-cost peer support groups for Black individuals living with depression or bipolar disorder with the purpose of mitigating negative mental health outcomes that may be exacerbated by systemic racism. The program also includes development of additional resources to support this work more broadly through DBSA's local chapter network.

Imerman Angels' Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Ambassadors program will expand services and increase outreach to provide cancer fighters, survivors, previvors and caregivers in traditionally underserved BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities comfort and understanding through a personalized, one-on-one connection with a peer who has received, or who has a loved one who has received, the same diagnosis.

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition plans to enhance and expand its Animated Patient's Guide to Ovarian Cancer for Improved Health Outcomes to include two new modules: Understanding Clinical Trials and Understanding Biomarkers and Genetic Mutations. Designed for patients, families and the public at large, the program will also provide an expert-authored, evidence-based education series for healthcare professionals based on recommendations from the American Medical Association for patient communication and education.

National Sheriffs' Educational Foundation'sMedication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Sheriff-to-Sheriff Peer Mentoring Program will guide sheriffs and jail administrators seeking practical examples for implementing MAT for justice-involved individuals with substance use disorder and/or mental illness. Through peer mentoring, the program will seek to identify strategies to overcome barriers, provide proper treatment and ensure that continuation-of-care plans are implemented upon reentry into society after incarceration. The goal of this program is to increase the recovery rate and reduce recidivism for justice-involved individuals by enhancing care delivery in jails and upon reentry.

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs conducts a Veteran Outreach and Team Training Program that empowers veterans to create support networks, prepares them for receiving service dogs and ensures that veterans are utilizing available resources. The organization's Prison Training Program teaches inmates the skill of training service dogs, which they can use upon their release back into society as a means for employment, while providing inmates with a fulfilling purpose during their time in prison. Through Patriot PAWS Programs, veterans and inmates can regain lost independence and emotional stability.

SHE RECOVERS Foundation (SRF)will conduct Mental Health Mondays, a series of virtual one-hour educational sessions designed to support the health and well-being of women experiencing addiction and/or serious mental illness. The webinars will be delivered by content experts, including clinicians and individuals with lived experience. Topics will be gleaned from consultation with SRF's population-based support groups – including Black, Indigenous and women of color; LGBTQ+ individuals; veterans and first responders; healthcare professionals; and individuals living with mood and anxiety disorders.

Sound Mind Live's Road to Recovery Community Outreach Program partners with touring artists of color who are affected by mental illness to increase awareness of and access to mental health resources for communities of color. These artists serve as crucial role models by telling their own stories while on tour, encouraging audiences in their communities to seek support and treatment. With a focus on cities with the greatest income inequality, these tours increase access to free mental health resources and services for underserved and underrepresented communities around the country through partnerships with community-based mental health organizations.

We Bloom's five Recovery Cafés across the state of Indiana offer services catered toward building social and emotional health, community connectedness and recovery capital with a focus on holistic, long-term recovery that supports its members beyond treatment. The Recovery Cafés' services include peer support, resources and daily meals, and activities and classes to support, empower and encourage members on their journey of recovery from substance use disorders, mental illness, trauma, grief, loss, poverty, homelessness and/or family violence.

More than 250 applications were submitted for this highly-competitive program. Submissions were evaluated based on a set of pre-determined criteria, including a focus on people living with addiction, serious mental illness or cancer; clearly defined needs, objectives, activity format, mode of delivery and intended audience; and relevance to historically under-resourced or underrepresented communities. Grant recipients were selected by Alkermes.

"Over the past year we have seen increased stigma related to mental health and reduced access to care in historically marginalized communities. In our experience, artists' voices and platforms can have a profound impact on fostering more positive cultural narratives around mental health," said Chris Bullard, Executive Director of Sound Mind Live, a 2021 grant recipient. "Funding from the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program will enable us to work with artists who identify with these communities to leverage the power of music and the arts to build community and open dialogue."

Since 2016, the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program has awarded more than $4 million in funding to innovative programs that support the needs of those impacted by serious diseases in our areas of focus. For more information on the Alkermes Inspiration Grants program, please visit https://www.alkermes.com/responsibility.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

ALKERMES INSPIRATION GRANTS is a registered service mark of Alkermes, Inc.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors: Alex Braun, +1 781 296 9493

For Media: Gretchen Murphy, +1 781 609 6419

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-announces-recipients-of-2021-alkermes-inspiration-grants-program-301340034.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc