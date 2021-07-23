Logo
Paysafe to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on August 16, 2021

Business Wire
Jul 23, 2021
Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (

NYSE:PSFE, Financial) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, will announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021, prior to market open.

Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Time

Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Hosts

Philip McHugh, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Izzy Dawood, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast

Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe+website to listen and view slides

Dial in

877-407-3037 (U.S. toll-free)

215-268-9852 (International)

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (

NYSE:PSFE, Financial) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

