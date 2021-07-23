Logo
Avid Technology Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® ( AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, announced today that Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's earnings for the second quarter of 2021, which will be published after the market closes that day.

Conference call information:

  • Date & time: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: http://ir.avid.com
  • Audio dial-in number: 929-477-0593, confirmation code: 3169916
  • Replay number: 719-457-0820, passcode: 3169916

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for a limited time by dialing the replay number above or by visiting Avid’s investor relations website at ir.avid.com.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Investor Contact:
Whit Rappole
Avid
[email protected]

PR Contact:
Jim Sheehan
Avid
[email protected]

