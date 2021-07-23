ECMOHO Increases Live Broadcasting Efforts via Douyin to Achieve Continuous Marketing Success

SHANGHAI, China, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited ( MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that it will increase live broadcasting efforts on Douyin in 2021 in order to achieve continuous positive marketing outcomes. With a focus on promoting individual interests, Douyin has been one of the most prominent e-commerce companies this year and ECMOHO will increase marketing efforts via the social media platform.



This year, ECMOHO fully participated in Douyin’s 618 (June 18th) “Good Products Festival” event, where it promoted many categories that became popular. With 10 years of intensive cultivation of health knowledge, ECMOHO has built its own core team that continues to produce high-quality health information to meet the evolving needs of Chinese consumers as they become more health-aware after the pandemic and seek deeper health-related knowledge. In the meantime, through collaboration with Douyin’s top 10 celebrities and top 1000 talents, ECMOHO is benefiting from their strong fan base for disseminating health information and science, helping domestic and foreign health brands gain more recognition among young consumer groups, and continuously improving its user conversion rate.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairman and CEO of ECMOHO, commented: “ECMOHO not only has a professional and mature core team focused on the live broadcasting of health-related information and products, but also has a complete supply chain that encompasses health products, maternal and infant nutrition, health care equipment, and many other health-related categories, that together meets the higher health consumption needs and demands of Chinese consumers. ECMOHO also makes it convenient with a one-click function for consumers to place orders and share the Company’s high-quality health products with family and friends.”

Mr. Li Xin, CFO of ECMOHO, added: “Given ECMOHO’s strong in-house online operations and content production capabilities, coupled with Douyin’s traffic generation abilities, more interactive platform, and real-time broadcasting functions, ECMOHO is able to attract more consumers to the “recommendation-based personalized shopping experience.” Through utilization of social media like Douyin, ECMOHO can introduce consumers to its products and services in a more interactive and engaging way that helps lower consumers’ decision threshold, thereby establishing a private domain traffic pool.”

In addition to its continuous success in marketing, ECMOHO also uses Douyin live broadcast to quickly attract the attention and interest of users to achieve a win-win for brands, users, celebrities and platforms. In the near future, ECMOHO will provide more creative ways of live broadcasting on Douyin and innovative marketing methods to help promote their partnership brands. ECMOHO will also introduce a series of initiatives and supporting measures to help brands quickly seize opportunities via live broadcasts in order to realize astounding success. Through its strategic marketing and promotional capabilities, ECMOHO will help domestic and foreign brands achieve superior online sales as well as meet goals in user acquisition and retention.

About ECMOHO Ltd.

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China. The company curates and sells the best global brands and quality products to Chinese health-conscious consumers. Our technology, network and expertise in marketing and distribution empower us to connect families with advanced health supplements, nutrition and food items, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other wellness products. Through over ten years of operation, ECMOHO has established an ecosystem of trusted products and relationships to provide customized solutions which promote health regeneration, impart therapeutic benefits, and increase longevity to our devoted consumers to sustain health. For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ECMOHO Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, such as the Company’s partnership with Douyin, the Company’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of products sold via douyin, and the effectiveness of the Company’s targeted marketing of products sold via douyin, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

William Tu / Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]