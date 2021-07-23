Logo
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

FENTON, Mich., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) has announced a regular dividend of $0.08 per share for shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021, and payable August 9, 2021.

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Best 50 performing stocks in 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 17 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:Ronald L. JusticeAaron D. Wirsing
President & CEOChief Financial Officer
Fentura Financial, Inc.Fentura Financial, Inc.
810.714.3902810.714.3925
[email protected][email protected]
