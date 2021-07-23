The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Opens STK Bellevue Fourth New STK Steakhouse 2021 Opening

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK+Steakhouse in the heart of the Bellevue Collection shopping center, known for its high-end retail shops and fine-dining establishments. Located at 610 Bellevue Way NE #110, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with spectacular views and plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. STK Bellevue, a company-owned location, is the brand’s first restaurant in Washington state and fourth opening of 2021.

“As the retail center of Seattle’s Eastside, with a vibrant economy and skyline of gleaming high-rises, we could not be more excited to bring our trademark Vibe Dining to the Bellevue community,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “We offer an unmatched dining and social experience for our guests with a special focus on the best music, live DJs, happy hour, an elevated menu and topnotch service. We are thrilled to be finally opening our doors and welcoming new guests to this exquisitely-designed restaurant.”

STK Bellevue features the brand’s signature Vibe Dining that allows guests to enjoy a unique atmosphere unlike any other. Set among elegant design elements, guests can enjoy STK%26rsquo%3Bs+craveable+menu for bunch, lunch or dinner, or enjoy a three-course, 45-minute weekday Power Lunch, perfect for the high-tech, economic hub that is Bellevue. Cocktail selections include the popular Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned, Cucumber Stiletto and STK Mule, along with an award-winning wine list.

Hours of operation for STK Bellevue are as follows:

- Lunch | Monday – Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

- Dinner | Sunday – Thursday, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

- Happy Hour | Monday – Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

- Take Out & Delivery (starting Wednesday, August 4) | Sunday – Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

- Brunch (starting Saturday, August 21 | Saturday & Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Operational standards at STK Bellevue exceed both state and federal guidelines for safety and sanitation. Dining areas adhere to social distancing mandates and seating limitation requirements, and the latest technology has been implemented to provide a “lower contact” experience for all. STK staff receive daily wellness checks and are required to wear gloves and masks. State-of-the-art iWave needle-point bi-polar ionization devices in the HVAC units filter the air stream while killing viruses and bacteria.

For 2021, the Company has opened STK locations in Scottsdale, AZ (managed), Los Cabos Airport, Mexico (licensed), London-Westminster, UK (managed), and now, Bellevue (Company owned).

For more information or to book a table at STK Bellevue, visit stksteakhouse.com%2Fvenues%2Fbellevue.

About STK

STK Restaurants are “not your daddy’s steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Bellevue, Chicago, Denver, Doha, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas, London (2), Los Angeles, Los Cabos Airport, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand globally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 23 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar centric brand featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill consists of 24 restaurants guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com. Additional information about STK can be found at www.stksteakhouse.com and additional information about Kona Grill can be found at www.konagrill.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005284/en/