The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Opens STK Bellevue Fourth New STK Steakhouse 2021 Opening

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Opens STK Bellevue Fourth New STK Steakhouse 2021 Opening

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK+Steakhouse in the heart of the Bellevue Collection shopping center, known for its high-end retail shops and fine-dining establishments. Located at 610 Bellevue Way NE #110, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with spectacular views and plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. STK Bellevue, a company-owned location, is the brand’s first restaurant in Washington state and fourth opening of 2021.

“As the retail center of Seattle’s Eastside, with a vibrant economy and skyline of gleaming high-rises, we could not be more excited to bring our trademark Vibe Dining to the Bellevue community,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “We offer an unmatched dining and social experience for our guests with a special focus on the best music, live DJs, happy hour, an elevated menu and topnotch service. We are thrilled to be finally opening our doors and welcoming new guests to this exquisitely-designed restaurant.”

STK Bellevue features the brand’s signature Vibe Dining that allows guests to enjoy a unique atmosphere unlike any other. Set among elegant design elements, guests can enjoy STK%26rsquo%3Bs+craveable+menu for bunch, lunch or dinner, or enjoy a three-course, 45-minute weekday Power Lunch, perfect for the high-tech, economic hub that is Bellevue. Cocktail selections include the popular Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned, Cucumber Stiletto and STK Mule, along with an award-winning wine list.

Hours of operation for STK Bellevue are as follows:

- Lunch | Monday – Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Dinner | Sunday – Thursday, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Happy Hour | Monday – Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Take Out & Delivery (starting Wednesday, August 4) | Sunday – Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Brunch (starting Saturday, August 21 | Saturday & Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Operational standards at STK Bellevue exceed both state and federal guidelines for safety and sanitation. Dining areas adhere to social distancing mandates and seating limitation requirements, and the latest technology has been implemented to provide a “lower contact” experience for all. STK staff receive daily wellness checks and are required to wear gloves and masks. State-of-the-art iWave needle-point bi-polar ionization devices in the HVAC units filter the air stream while killing viruses and bacteria.

For 2021, the Company has opened STK locations in Scottsdale, AZ (managed), Los Cabos Airport, Mexico (licensed), London-Westminster, UK (managed), and now, Bellevue (Company owned).

For more information or to book a table at STK Bellevue, visit stksteakhouse.com%2Fvenues%2Fbellevue.

About STK

STK Restaurants are “not your daddy’s steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Bellevue, Chicago, Denver, Doha, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas, London (2), Los Angeles, Los Cabos Airport, Mexico City, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand globally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 23 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar centric brand featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill consists of 24 restaurants guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business, develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turn-key food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos. Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com. Additional information about STK can be found at www.stksteakhouse.com and additional information about Kona Grill can be found at www.konagrill.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210723005284r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005284/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment