SmileDirectClub Joins Women In DSO® As Founding Industry Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it has joined the non-profit Women in DSO® as a founding industry partner, advancing the Company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by empowering women in the dental industry.



“SmileDirectClub believes everyone deserves a smile that they love – and a seat at the table, including women in the DSO industry,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs at SmileDirectClub.“We are partnering with Women in DSO because we value diversity and inclusion and want to support women leaders in our field. Women bring invaluable expertise and diverse perspectives, which can help to drive innovation further in oral care.”

As a founding industry partner, SmileDirectClub will contribute to the Women in DSO platform, which was created to enable networking, professional mentorship, specialized education, and a rich resource network designed to recognize current and future women leaders in DSOs.

Susan Greenspon Rammelt will serve as a founding board member of Women in DSO, and Dr. Riddhi Gangoli, Sr. Director of Professional Education and Marketing at SmileDirectClub, will join as a founding member.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over one million customers around the world.

