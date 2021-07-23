Logo
Silver Elephant Mining Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 27th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend a real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Elephant Mining Corp (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on vanadium and nickel mining and exploration, today announced that Ron Espell, VP of US Operations and Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration for Silver Elephant , will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 27th.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

DATE: July 27th
TIME: 2pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • On July 6, the Company published a measured and indicated nickel resource estimate of 722 million pounds grading 0.74% nickel (prepared by Mercator-AGP) for its Minago project in Manitoba
  • On May 31, the Company announced the commissioning of an updated preliminary economic assessment of its Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada
  • The PEA will include a NI43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Bisoni McKay deposit which the Company successfully acquired in September 2020, and which added a significant land position in a highly prospective vanadium belt
  • The Company expects to receive Record of Decision of EIS for Gibellini and Environmental Act License for Minago in 2021

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

favicon.png?sn=NY52656&sd=2021-07-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-elephant-mining-corp-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-july-27th-301340063.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY52656&Transmission_Id=202107230835PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY52656&DateId=20210723
