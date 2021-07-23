Silver Elephant Mining Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 27th

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Elephant Mining Corp (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on vanadium and nickel mining and exploration, today announced that Ron Espell, VP of US Operations and Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration for Silver Elephant , will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 27th.

DATE: July 27th

TIME: 2pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

On July 6 , the Company published a measured and indicated nickel resource estimate of 722 million pounds grading 0.74% nickel (prepared by Mercator-AGP) for its Minago project in Manitoba

, the Company published a measured and indicated nickel resource estimate of 722 million pounds grading 0.74% nickel (prepared by Mercator-AGP) for its Minago project in On May 31 , the Company announced the commissioning of an updated preliminary economic assessment of its Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada

, the Company announced the commissioning of an updated preliminary economic assessment of its Gibellini vanadium project in The PEA will include a NI43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Bisoni McKay deposit which the Company successfully acquired in September 2020 , and which added a significant land position in a highly prospective vanadium belt

, and which added a significant land position in a highly prospective vanadium belt The Company expects to receive Record of Decision of EIS for Gibellini and Environmental Act License for Minago in 2021

