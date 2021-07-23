Lumen expands its fiber network in Europe

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to accelerate business demand for high-speed broadband and presence in the cloud, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded its fiber network infrastructure in Europe, strengthening its service capabilities in France, Switzerland and Spain.

These strategic network expansions put high-performance fiber closer to end users to deliver faster connections, lower latency and enhanced security, for an exceptional customer experience. The infrastructure extends fiber reach in and between major hubs of business and finance, bringing connectivity to new cities and providing dense coverage in key areas to connect multiple enterprise buildings and third-party data centers to the robust Lumen network.

In France and Switzerland, Lumen increased its footprint with the construction of a unique new fiber route of more than 180 miles between Lyon, France and Geneva, Switzerland, connecting three new cities, Grenoble, Chambéry and Annecy. The length of the national Lumen network rings is approximately 3,500 route miles in France and 420 route miles in Switzerland.

In Spain, Lumen completed its national fiber ring by adding a new segment of more than 170 route miles between the city of Salou and the French border. Additionally, Lumen built a new metro network in Barcelona and connected to the MAREA trans-Atlantic subsea cable landing station in Sopelana. The national Lumen network ring in Spain is approximately 1,060 route miles.

"Our new fiber infrastructure investments in Europe demonstrate the continued commitment that Lumen has to this market, and to powering the next wave of growth and innovation for customers in the 4th Industrial Revolution," said Annette Murphy, managing director, EMEA, Lumen Technologies. "Companies are facing new challenges that require them to harness massive amounts of data at almost unimaginable speeds. The agile, reliable and secure Lumen network helps customers to leverage their data and adopt next-gen apps to unleash their business potential and deliver amazing digital experiences."



Lumen Network Key Facts:

The Lumen network is comprised of approximately 450,000 (720,000 km) global route miles of fiber and connects to more than 180,000 on-net buildings and 2,200 public and private third-party data centers.

In Europe , the Lumen network is comprised of approximately 23,600 (38,000 km) route miles of fiber and connects to more than 2,000 on-net buildings and 500 public and private third-party data centers.

, the Lumen network is comprised of approximately 23,600 (38,000 km) route miles of fiber and connects to more than 2,000 on-net buildings and 500 public and private third-party data centers. The Lumen network is seamlessly connected to leading public cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute & Azure Government, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud.

The vast and highly interconnected Lumen fiber network is the foundation of the Lumen platform, a fast, secure platform for next-gen applications and data. The platform integrates adaptive networking, cloud connectivity, edge computing, connected security and collaboration solutions into an advanced application architecture designed specifically to handle the complex and data-intensive workloads of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

