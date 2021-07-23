Logo
Curi Capital Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Steris PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Curi Capital (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Amgen Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Steris PLC, First Republic Bank, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curi Capital. As of 2021Q2, Curi Capital owns 87 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curi Capital's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curi+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curi Capital
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 354,605 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,418 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.44%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 228,780 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48%
  4. iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 193,643 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.62%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 132,833 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.69%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Curi Capital initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $326.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)

Curi Capital initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Curi Capital initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $437.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 54,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 228,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 193,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $264.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 28,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Curi Capital added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 65,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Curi Capital added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 67,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Curi Capital sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Curi Capital sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Reduced: Steris PLC (STE)

Curi Capital reduced to a holding in Steris PLC by 33.94%. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Curi Capital still held 1,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Curi Capital reduced to a holding in First Republic Bank by 33.8%. The sale prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Curi Capital still held 1,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Curi Capital reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.65%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2666.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Curi Capital still held 162 shares as of 2021-06-30.



