Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Buys Interactive Brokers Group Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

For the details of INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investmentaktiengesellschaft+fuer+langfristige+investoren+tgv/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,507 shares, 23.24% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,345 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 783,500 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio.
- Tucows Inc (TCX) - 1,625,627 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 203.86%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 54.93%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1591.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.
