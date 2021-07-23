Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Buys Interactive Brokers Group Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Added Positions: IBKR, TCX, MELI,

IBKR, TCX, MELI, Reduced Positions: WORK,

WORK, Sold Out: WAB,

Investment company Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Current Portfolio ) buys Interactive Brokers Group Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv. As of 2021Q2, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investmentaktiengesellschaft+fuer+langfristige+investoren+tgv/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,507 shares, 23.24% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,345 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 783,500 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Tucows Inc (TCX) - 1,625,627 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 203.86%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 54.93%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1591.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12.